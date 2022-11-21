ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith

After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
SEATTLE, WA
The Steelers Top 3 Offensive Coordinator Candidates The Team Absolutely Needs To Consider In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looking to sweep the season series and set themselves up to make a November and December playoff run once again. Unfortunately, the Steelers were not only outplayed but outcoached yet again. Bengals players were even reportedly saying that they knew which plays the Steelers were going to call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dave Doeren had savage quote about rival North Carolina

There is no love lost between Dave Doeren and his rival. Doeren’s NC State Wolfpack were facing rival North Carolina on Friday. Early in the second quarter of the game, ABC announcer Dave Pasch decided to share an anecdote that illustrates just how much Doeren dislikes his rivals. “They...
RALEIGH, NC
Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB

Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
NEW YORK STATE
Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad

Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record

There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Joe Burrow shares hilarious response to playing without Ja'Marr Chase

After playing the last three games without second-year star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still knows who he is. On Wednesday, when asked if he'd learned anything new about himself as a quarterback without Chase in the lineup, Burrow responded, "No, not particularly," before channeling his inner Dennis Green.
CINCINNATI, OH
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12

The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
HOUSTON, TX

