yaktrinews.com
Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition
Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
nbcrightnow.com
All aboard! Toppenish toy train Christmas hits the rails Thanksgiving weekend
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Toy Train Christmas 2022 opens on November, 26, in Toppenish. The family Holiday experience runs November, 26 and 27, and December, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18, at the Yakima Valley Rail and Steam Association at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum, located at 10 Asotin Avenue in Toppenish.
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
Tri-Cities LGBTQ+ groups to host vigil for victims of Club Q mass shooting
Five people were killed and 17 others were injured.
nbcrightnow.com
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
Tri-City Herald
Love carnival rides? Tri-Cities fair wristbands on sale for the holidays
If you have a carnival-ride fan on your holiday shopping list, you’re in luck. Carnival wristbands for the 2023 Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick are on sale for a limited time. The $30 holiday wristband package valued at $50 includes:. One carnival wristband voucher for one-day unlimited rides for...
nbcrightnow.com
"Keep the Wreaths Red" to promote holiday fire safety in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is reminding residents to take steps to decorate and celebrate safely this Holiday season. According to a WWFD press release, the number of structure fires increases during the winter months, when people are decorating and baking. The WWFD is inviting the public...
Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?
I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
nbcrightnow.com
Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
nbcrightnow.com
YVFWC helps Camp Hope open cold weather shelter in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) stepped up to help Camp Hope open their cold weather shelter in Toppenish this year by donating up to $124 thousand to help with operating costs. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay didn't think the cold weather shelter would...
oregontoday.net
Triple Your Impact: Pacific Power will match your contribution to Project HELP 2-for-1, Nov. 24
Pacific Power release – Recent months have magnified the need in our communities, but helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to Project HELP with $2 more. Project HELP is a nonprofit program providing energy assistance with donated funds. Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes a Project HELP contribution envelope in November. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program. This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070. Donations may be tax-deductible and will be forwarded directly to Project HELP, which is administered by The Salvation Army in the Walla Walla, Yakima and Grandview areas, and Northwest Community Action Center in the Toppenish and Sunnyside areas. They verify eligibility and allocate funds to those in need. All funds donated are used to assist families in need from the same county in which the donor resides. Customers who need bill assistance themselves can talk with Pacific Power representatives who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs and direct them to agencies that may be able to help. Pacific Power’s customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.
These Tri-City dentists to provide free dental work to veterans, and other Herald letters
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 11/22/2022
elkhornmediagroup.com
Ice rink opening is delayed
PENDLETON – The ice rink at Roy Raley Park usually opens to skaters the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That will not be the case this year. A mechanical failure during the start-up process has forced a delay. Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said if everything goes according to plan, the rink will open on Friday, Dec. 2.
