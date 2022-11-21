ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yaktrinews.com

Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition

Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
UNION GAP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

"Keep the Wreaths Red" to promote holiday fire safety in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is reminding residents to take steps to decorate and celebrate safely this Holiday season. According to a WWFD press release, the number of structure fires increases during the winter months, when people are decorating and baking. The WWFD is inviting the public...
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?

I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland

Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YVFWC helps Camp Hope open cold weather shelter in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) stepped up to help Camp Hope open their cold weather shelter in Toppenish this year by donating up to $124 thousand to help with operating costs. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay didn't think the cold weather shelter would...
TOPPENISH, WA
oregontoday.net

Triple Your Impact: Pacific Power will match your contribution to Project HELP 2-for-1, Nov. 24

Pacific Power release – Recent months have magnified the need in our communities, but helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to Project HELP with $2 more. Project HELP is a nonprofit program providing energy assistance with donated funds. Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes a Project HELP contribution envelope in November. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program. This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070. Donations may be tax-deductible and will be forwarded directly to Project HELP, which is administered by The Salvation Army in the Walla Walla, Yakima and Grandview areas, and Northwest Community Action Center in the Toppenish and Sunnyside areas. They verify eligibility and allocate funds to those in need. All funds donated are used to assist families in need from the same county in which the donor resides. Customers who need bill assistance themselves can talk with Pacific Power representatives who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs and direct them to agencies that may be able to help. Pacific Power’s customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Ice rink opening is delayed

PENDLETON – The ice rink at Roy Raley Park usually opens to skaters the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That will not be the case this year. A mechanical failure during the start-up process has forced a delay. Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said if everything goes according to plan, the rink will open on Friday, Dec. 2.
PENDLETON, OR
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy