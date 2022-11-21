ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Play on MNF

By Donnie Druin
 6 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have their top weapon of choice in DeAndre Hopkins vs. San Francisco.

The Arizona Cardinals have battled injuries throughout the entire season, as even this week provided another challenge for a team still fighting for a playoff spot.

Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries were previously ruled out for Monday night's showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Ian Rapoport reported earlier today Kyler Murray would likely miss another game as well.

DeAndre Hopkins was a late addition to the team's injury report with a hamstring injury, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his absence was just related to maintenance/prevention.

Hopkins entered Week 11 as questionable, he's expected to play according to Rapoport:

"It does seem like Colt McCoy is going to have the services of DeAndre Hopkins [who is] dealing with a hamstring injury, kind of popped up in practice this week and there was some concern," Rapoport said.

"A little bit of intrigue, was not able to get a full practice as well. There seems to be some confidence that DeAndre Hopkins will be able to be out there."

After serving his six game suspension, Hopkins has quickly established himself once again as one of the top receivers in the league.

In four games, Hopkins has registered 36 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns.

Inactives will officially be released 90 minutes prior to game time, but it sounds as if Hopkins will be available.

