Idaho State

Turkey Alternatives Are More Common On Thanksgiving Than Most Know

If gratitude is the star on Thanksgiving, is what we feast on really all that important? If you ask me, my answer is a firm "no." It's only been a few years since I learned of others who felt the same as me. As it turns out, we're not the rare birds many of us thought we were. Contesting turkey at Thanksgiving is a dilemma as old as the holiday itself.
What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
8 Most Common Holiday Scams to Avoid, Don’t Fall for them Idaho!

It’s official. “The Holidays” are here, and unfortunately, that also means we need to be extra cautious about the insane scams that are out there — yes, even in Idaho. Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, there’s a lot we need to pay attention to so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays.
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?

Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho

Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho

Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
Traveling for the holidays? Snow and rain expected in Idaho today

We're waking up to some foggy conditions and stagnant air once again in areas of SW and west-central Idaho. Temperatures are very chilly - well below freezing in the 20s in the Treasure Valley - so moisture will freeze on roadways and vehicles. Scrape off your car windows thoroughly and use caution on your morning commute!
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Casserole? Let’s Find out!

Let’s find out what Idaho’s favorite and most popular Thanksgiving casserole is. There’s a recent article from Cheapism that shares each state’s most popular Thanksgiving casserole. They say, “Wherever you're from, you can almost bet turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls will be part of the spread at Thanksgiving dinner, no matter whose table you're seated at.”
13 Things You Think Are Illegal In Idaho But Aren’t

If we've gleaned anything from Don Corleone, you never side against the family. Grandma's cannoli recipe, the code to the safe, and mob hit request are three things you just don't share with outsiders. But even the Don had his limits with respect to what constituted a family affair. This...
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

