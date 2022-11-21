Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Group A features a matchup between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday. The Netherlands won their opening match with a 2-0 victory over Senegal. Ecuador also won, dominating hosts Qatar for a 2-0 victory. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Qatar-Senegal
Qatar and Senegal will face each other in the second match in Group A. Qatar lost its opening match 0-2 to Ecuador. Despite 2022 being Qatar’s first World Cup appearance, manager Félix Sánchez has a wealth of experience with the nation’s footballers. The Spanish native was a youth coach for Barcelona for 10 years before moving to Qatar in 2006. Since moving there, he coached the under-19 and under-23 teams before being named the senior side manager in 2017.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Croatia
Group F features a matchup between Morocco and Croatia. Per FOX Sports Research, Morocco is 2-9-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's sixth tournament appearance and also its second straight one. Morocco's odds to win the World Cup are +20000 at FOX Bet, the 26th-best out...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Switzerland taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day. In a relatively uneventful match, Breel Embolo scored the match's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half against the country he was born in, providing an emotional moment for the 25-year-old.
FOX Sports
Wales vs. Iran Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Wales and Iran faced off in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Iran’s Ali Gholizadeh appeared to score the first goal of the match in the 15th minute but it was overturned by an offside call. Iran threatened early in the second half after two shots on goal hit the post. In the late stage of the game, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey of Wales received a red card after colliding with a player. Iran was able to capitalize late after goals by Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian in stoppage time.
FOX Sports
How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica: World Cup Now
Spain set a new team record for goals in a World Cup game in its 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan discussed how they did it on "World Cup Now." 1. Barton: Spain doesn't...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Japan's thrilling upset of Germany
Japan came back from an early deficit to upset Germany 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday, yet another stunning result in the 2022 World Cup. Former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan gave their three takeaways from the thrilling match on "World Cup Now."
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Mexico's heroic draw vs. Poland
Memo Ochoa lived up to his legend in Mexico's matchup with Robert Lewandowski and Poland at Stadium 974 on Tuesday. FOX Sports soccer analysts and former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan gave their takeaways from the game and discussed what the result means for the rest of the group on "World Cup Now."
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo returns focus to field in historic game vs. Ghana
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived one of the most entertaining games of the World Cup so far — just barely — but not before the superstar forward had some serious shade thrown his way. Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the second half against Ghana...
FOX Sports
USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mystery surrounded the status of England captain Harry Kane’s fitness on Wednesday, a situation with potentially seismic ramifications for the United States’ hopes of continuing its World Cup journey. The England camp and head coach Gareth Southgate have given mixed messages on the...
FOX Sports
USMNT embracing underdog role against England ahead of Friday's match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The United States was the favorite in its World Cup-opening draw against Wales. The Americans are also the bookies’ pick to win their group stage finale against Iran. But in the monumental Black Friday clash against England (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app), it's a different story.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head
Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...
FOX Sports
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from France's decisive win over Australia
The defending World Cup champions looked the part in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. France controlled the action throughout its 4-1 win over Australia to pick up three points and lead Group D through the first set of matches. "World Cup Today" analysts Jimmy Conrad,...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Uruguay-South Korea in scoreless battle
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Uruguay-South Korea in full swing on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier Thursday, Switzerland handled Cameroon to win 1-0. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX...
FOX Sports
Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
DOHA, Qatar – Christian Pulisic might be American soccer's Golden Boy, the first U.S. national team player to play in and win a Champions League final, the face of the 2002 World Cup team heading into Friday's colossal Group B meeting with England (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
FOX Sports
Amid politics, Germany's World Cup begins against Japan
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s opening World Cup game against Japan will set the tone for the rest of the tournament — both for the team and the fans who may or may not be watching at home. Germany’s buildup to Wednesday’s game has been fraught by fan...
FOX Sports
Brazil concerned as Neymar exits with sprained ankle
LUSAIL, Qatar — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. "We put ice on it while he...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Japan shocks Germany, huge sports betting upset
Upsets, upsets, and more upsets. That has been the theme of this World Cup so far, especially on the gambling front. The underdogs kept barking as Japan stunned Germany 2-1 on Wednesday. It was a huge shocker from a sports betting perspective, as Japan closed at +500 on the moneyline...
