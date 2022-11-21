ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godsees
3d ago

😳🤔 2 years? A friend of mine killed an old man and she was high on drugs back in 2012 and they gave her 5 years in Bedford prison. The laws have become more lenient and that's BS

5
Pat Engle
3d ago

IT SEEMS LIKE TAKING A LIFE BY UNDER THE INFLUENCE IS BAD. BUT WHAT I DON'T GET IS THE PERSON WHO CAUSED THE ACCIDENT SHOULD HAVE A LONGER SENTENCE BECAUSE DAUGHTER OR SON THEY WON'T BE HERE. THEY'RE GONE FOREVER. I REALLY DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW JUDGES, DA,AND LAWYERS CAN FIGURE OUT HOW MANY YEARS THE PERSON SHOULD GET. example in INSURRECTION I BELIEVE THAT THE PEOPLE WHO WERE THERE TO HURT CONGRESS MEMBERS SHOULD ALL GET THE 10-20 YEARS. THESE PEOPLE DID TREASON. THIS PUNISHMENT IS JUST SLAPPING ON THE HAND. GIVE THEM MORE YEARS FOR WHAT THEY DID, THEY WILL THINK TWICE BECAUSE OF THE PUNISHMENT. EVEN THE CONGRESS NEVER THANKED THE CAPITAL COPS. WHAT IS HAPPENING TO OUR SOCIETY?

2
John Bradley
3d ago

there's so many fatal crashes it's like they just are hogged tied and wheeled into morgue like plucked turkeys it gets me edged sometimes it's like life is dangerous or something

Syracuse.com

Deputies identify man fatally hit by SUV in Clay

Clay, N.Y. — A man who was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday has been identified as 56-year-old Sean Gleason of Liverpool, deputies said. Gleason was found unconscious and with severe injuries around 5:18 p.m. in the 7300 block of Oswego Road in the town of Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
CLAY, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WBRE

PSP chase ends with Syracuse woman facing DUI charges

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a New York woman led troopers on a chase on Interstate 81 Monday morning. According to a criminal complaint, on Monday just after 11:00 a.m., troopers saw a woman in a dark-colored Chevrolet truck on I-81 southbound near mile marker 174, drifting in and out […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
CLAY, NY
localsyr.com

Police identify eight-year-old victim in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the house fire that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl yesterday evening, new details have been released. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:34 P.M.,...
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call. Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

New Hartford Police Officer Injured in Large Fight at Movie Theater

A New Hartford Police Officer was injured during a fight at the Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford, according to a release by the police department. Police say, back on November 19th at about 9:50 p.m., New Hartford Police responded to the cinema located in the Orchard Plaza after a report of a disorderly group of juveniles who allegedly refused to leave the premises. Police say, upon arrival they encountered approximately 12 to 15 juvenile males and females who were refusing to leave. Police say the youths were acting disorderly.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Utica man indicted following drug bust at Smoke Shop on Albany Street

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Wednesday, 25-year-old, Yaqoob Algahim of Utica was taken into custody following Oneida County Grand Jury proceedings. On Nov. 21 Algahim was indicted on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia due to an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug....
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop

UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department executed a search warrant at the Abu Hareth Smoke Shop on Albany Street in August and on Monday charged one man for criminal possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to sell. Yaqoob M. Algahim, 25 was arrested after police located 477 suspected fentanyl tablets, 390 grams of marijuana, 43 suspected xanax bars, and $721.00 in U.S. currency. The Fentanyl tablets were specifically made to resemble Oxycodone 30 MG counterfeits. After sending these tablets to the NYSP Forensic ID Lab, they were confirmed to be Fentanyl tablets. About 46 grams of The post Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man dies after being struck by SUV on Oswego Road in Clay

Update: Deputies identify man who was fatally hit by SUV in Clay. Clay, N.Y. — A man was fatally struck Wednesday night by an SUV in the town of Clay, deputies said. The man, who was not immediately identified by police, appeared to have attempted to cross Oswego Road before he was hit by a 2005 Buick Rainier, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

Second person dies in Clay house fire, family says

Clay, N.Y. — The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
CLAY, NY
