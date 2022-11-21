😳🤔 2 years? A friend of mine killed an old man and she was high on drugs back in 2012 and they gave her 5 years in Bedford prison. The laws have become more lenient and that's BS
IT SEEMS LIKE TAKING A LIFE BY UNDER THE INFLUENCE IS BAD. BUT WHAT I DON'T GET IS THE PERSON WHO CAUSED THE ACCIDENT SHOULD HAVE A LONGER SENTENCE BECAUSE DAUGHTER OR SON THEY WON'T BE HERE. THEY'RE GONE FOREVER. I REALLY DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW JUDGES, DA,AND LAWYERS CAN FIGURE OUT HOW MANY YEARS THE PERSON SHOULD GET. example in INSURRECTION I BELIEVE THAT THE PEOPLE WHO WERE THERE TO HURT CONGRESS MEMBERS SHOULD ALL GET THE 10-20 YEARS. THESE PEOPLE DID TREASON. THIS PUNISHMENT IS JUST SLAPPING ON THE HAND. GIVE THEM MORE YEARS FOR WHAT THEY DID, THEY WILL THINK TWICE BECAUSE OF THE PUNISHMENT. EVEN THE CONGRESS NEVER THANKED THE CAPITAL COPS. WHAT IS HAPPENING TO OUR SOCIETY?
there's so many fatal crashes it's like they just are hogged tied and wheeled into morgue like plucked turkeys it gets me edged sometimes it's like life is dangerous or something
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Auburn, NY
Related
Deputies identify man fatally hit by SUV in Clay
Victim killed by SUV in Clay identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash
Utica man facing gun charges after allegedly threatening woman in Oneida Square
PSP chase ends with Syracuse woman facing DUI charges
Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire
Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire
On the Lookout: Two people who used stolen credit card in town of Cicero
Police identify eight-year-old victim in Town of Clay house fire
30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse
16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse
New Hartford Police Officer Injured in Large Fight at Movie Theater
Motorcyclist who collided with box truck in North Country dies, troopers say
Utica man indicted following drug bust at Smoke Shop on Albany Street
On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money
Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop
Jury takes only hours to acquit 2 men in East Side revenge murder
Man dies after being struck by SUV on Oswego Road in Clay
278 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
Second person dies in Clay house fire, family says
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 29