FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Why is Ole Miss & Mississippi State's Rivalry Called the Egg Bowl?
There might not be a more even rivalry in college football than the great Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Take, for example, the 15 wins each team has against the other since 1991. Or the fact that the Bulldogs have scored just 29 more points over those 30 games.
"The Game": Why Ohio State & Michigan's Rivalry Remains Unnamed
College football rivalries have existed since the dinosaurs roamed Earth. Well, not really, but it feels like it. Naturally, these games have come to earn their own one-of-a-kind nicknames. The "Iron Bowl" pits Alabama's premier SEC teams against each other. Florida and Georgia meet in Jacksonville every year for the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." And there's the "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate" only found when Georgia and Georgia Tech face off.
Matt Elam's Body Slam Tackle Defined UF-FSU's Rivalry Hate
Matt Elam was one of the hardest-hitting safeties I've ever seen in college football. He's part of the reason Florida is known for physical defensive backs (does Major Wright's massive hit against Oklahoma in the 2008 national title game ring a bell?). He packed a massive punch in his 5-foot-10-inch, 208-pound frame.
The Top 10 College Football Rivalry Games of 2022, Ranked by Playoff Importance
There is nothing better than sports rivalries. And when it comes to rivalries, no sport compares to college football. These long-standing rivalries can consist of 100 years of history and mean everything to the teams involved, regardless of their records -- as every rival matchup could become a trap game. While there are some rivalry games spread throughout the season, the majority are set for this weekend, the final regular season weekend of the 2022 college football season. With so many games on deck, we could not just rank the five best games, so here are the top ten college football games of rivalry weekend!
Does Buffalo's Early Trip to Detroit Spoils the Lions Home-Field Advantage on Thanksgiving Day?
Who doesn't love Thanksgiving traditions? Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, uncomfortable political conversations and Detroit Lions football. The Lions Thanksgiving game is basically the annual Super Bowl in the Motor City; considering the Lions have never made it to the actual Super Bowl, I'm glad we gave them a game to celebrate every year. Detroit heads into this year's contest on a high note after winning their last three games, but they are facing one of the Super Bowl favorites in the Buffalo Bills. At the moment, most sportsbooks have the Bills as 9.5 point road favorites, and the game has an over/under of 54.5.
Rix to Sam Made "The Swindle in the Swamp" an Instant Classic
The Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators simply do not like each other. It's part of what makes the Sunshine Showdown one of the the greatest rivalries in college football. There are countless moments that have made it intense over the years, but one game in particular seemed to sum it all up perfectly.
'Cadillac' Williams Hated His Nickname at First, But Now He's a Household Name
When going through the history books of "best nicknames in sports," Carnell "Cadillac" Williams has to be up there in most -- if not all -- lists. Even for those who don't really follow sports, the name Cadillac Williams is essentially synonymous with Auburn football and Alabama as a whole.
The 58-Year History Behind the Iron Bowl's Name
By the time the Super Bowl rolls around, the state of Alabama can sit back and relax. They had their Super Bowl in November. The Alabama-Auburn game is far and away the most important event in the state. It divides households between Auburn fans and Alabama faithful. It causes arguments over Thanksgiving dinner. It delivers moments that will forever be enshrined in college football history. Often times, the winner plays in the national championship game.
AP Poll Reaction: Trap Games Spoil Seasons in Week 11, As Ole Miss and UNC Tumble
Without question this has been a very exciting college football season and also a very weird one as well. This past weekend was probably the strangest we have had. From trap games to unexpected blowouts to one of the greatest games of the season. We saw it all. To start things off, the TCU Horned Frogs had to rush their kicking unit on the field for a game-winning field goal as time expired. Then both the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes avoided trap game losses in the wake of their head-to-head showdown.
