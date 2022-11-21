There is nothing better than sports rivalries. And when it comes to rivalries, no sport compares to college football. These long-standing rivalries can consist of 100 years of history and mean everything to the teams involved, regardless of their records -- as every rival matchup could become a trap game. While there are some rivalry games spread throughout the season, the majority are set for this weekend, the final regular season weekend of the 2022 college football season. With so many games on deck, we could not just rank the five best games, so here are the top ten college football games of rivalry weekend!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO