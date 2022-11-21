ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Catholic Charities hosts turkey drive for Brooklyn families ahead of Thanksgiving

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Neighbors in Flatbush lined up to get a turkey just days before Thanksgiving at Holy Innocents Roman Catholic Church.

Experts estimate the cost of Thanksgiving dinner went up by as much as 20% this year compared to last year. Additionally, the city estimates food insecurity is plaguing almost 13% of New Yorkers.

This was the seventh annual event put together by Catholic Charities and Al and Maria Catanese in honor of their parents.

Monday's giveaway is just one of several hosted by the Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens.

Over the past week, the organization gave out thousands of turkeys.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

