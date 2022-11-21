Catholic Charities hosts turkey drive for Brooklyn families ahead of Thanksgiving

Neighbors in Flatbush lined up to get a turkey just days before Thanksgiving at Holy Innocents Roman Catholic Church.

Experts estimate the cost of Thanksgiving dinner went up by as much as 20% this year compared to last year. Additionally, the city estimates food insecurity is plaguing almost 13% of New Yorkers.

This was the seventh annual event put together by Catholic Charities and Al and Maria Catanese in honor of their parents.

Monday's giveaway is just one of several hosted by the Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens.

Over the past week, the organization gave out thousands of turkeys.