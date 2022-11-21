Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
MSU Hockey Player ‘Confused’ By Big Ten’s Non-Action In Racial Incident
Jagger Joshua was called racial slurs in a recent game with Ohio State. Since then, Big Ten Officials have remained strangely quiet. Jagger Was Called Racial Slurs In A Game On November 11. Spartans senior forward Jagger Joshua, who is from from Dearborn, was involved in an incident during a...
Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers
Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts
A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
Are These Some of Michigan’s Most Dangerous Roads?
We have already seen snow this year, but there are some Michigan roadways that don't need any help. We all probably have a spot that we hate driving through. To some, the spot you hate might even seem like a cakewalk. There are a few spots in Michigan that are dangerous and no one is crazy about.
A Closer Look at The Old Businesses of Downtown Leslie, Michigan
I have posted many pictures in the past of main streets and downtown areas of many of our Michigan towns and cities...and I have done one on Leslie. But sometimes when you look at these old photos from 100+ years ago, you squint to try to read what some of the shop signs say. So I have tried to help a little bit with the gallery below. I have posted eleven downtown photos and then magnified some of the shop signs so you can see what these establishments were.
Michigan Had One of The Most Expensive Concert Ticket Prices This Year
We have all heard about what is going on with Taylor Swift. It is not her fault and honestly, Ticketmaster had controlled the narrative for far too long. The ticket price is one thing, but then the fees get added in. All of that makes it tough for the average consumer to afford a ticket. Michigan gets some big shows, but it isn't always easy to afford a pair of tickets.
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
Ever Been to What Might Be Michigan’s Last Video Rental Store?
There was a time when you rushed to your local video store for a movie night. Blockbuster changed the game for video rental in the 90s. Massive amounts of new releases to rent and other cool stuff too. They are gone. They have one store left and it is in Bend, Oregon. That is a pretty big road trip to rent a movie. Family Video out lasted Blockbuster, but they closed their doors as well. Side note, there is a cool article on 975now.com that will show you where blockbuster used to be. We then moved into Netflix, Redbox, and finally we just stream. Who rents things anymore?
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area
It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
Detroit Makes Top 10 on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List: Here’s Why
Detroit has found itself on a Top 10 list once again, and this time it's for all the right reasons. It's no secret that Detroit has gotten a bad rap for years and landed on many a list they'd care not to be on, but this year things are looking up. The Motor City has landed itself a spot on Travel Lemming's "50 Best Places to Travel" on the 2023 list. Not only did they make the online travel guide's annual list, but they also secured a spot in the top 10.
Who’s Ready for Big Snow at Lower Michigan’s Ski Areas?
I'm from Michigan originally and I've been dealing with heavy snow forecasts for years. Some years are worse than others, none the less, It's the same old song and dance. If there's one or maybe two things I like about winter, it's snow skiing and sledding. Both are very fun to do. If you like sledding, then you should check out Hawk Island on Cavanaugh road in Lansing.
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
Lansing’s I-496 East and West Reopens for Highway Travelers
One of Lansing's busiest highways, which has been closed for the last five months, is set to open at 5 p.m., November 22. i-496 East and West will open to all drivers beginning this afternoon at 5 p.m. And I will say that it's been a long time coming. What took so long?
Enchanted Borealis Trail Hikes at Two Michigan State Parks
Are you a fan of hiking? Be prepared for Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes at two Michigan state parks in December. What makes these trail hikes so special is not only snow, but lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires. According to mlive.com:. There will be four hikes at Seven Lakes State Park...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup
If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0