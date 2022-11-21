ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts

A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

A Closer Look at The Old Businesses of Downtown Leslie, Michigan

I have posted many pictures in the past of main streets and downtown areas of many of our Michigan towns and cities...and I have done one on Leslie. But sometimes when you look at these old photos from 100+ years ago, you squint to try to read what some of the shop signs say. So I have tried to help a little bit with the gallery below. I have posted eleven downtown photos and then magnified some of the shop signs so you can see what these establishments were.
LESLIE, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan Had One of The Most Expensive Concert Ticket Prices This Year

We have all heard about what is going on with Taylor Swift. It is not her fault and honestly, Ticketmaster had controlled the narrative for far too long. The ticket price is one thing, but then the fees get added in. All of that makes it tough for the average consumer to afford a ticket. Michigan gets some big shows, but it isn't always easy to afford a pair of tickets.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Ever Been to What Might Be Michigan’s Last Video Rental Store?

There was a time when you rushed to your local video store for a movie night. Blockbuster changed the game for video rental in the 90s. Massive amounts of new releases to rent and other cool stuff too. They are gone. They have one store left and it is in Bend, Oregon. That is a pretty big road trip to rent a movie. Family Video out lasted Blockbuster, but they closed their doors as well. Side note, there is a cool article on 975now.com that will show you where blockbuster used to be. We then moved into Netflix, Redbox, and finally we just stream. Who rents things anymore?
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Detroit Makes Top 10 on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List: Here’s Why

Detroit has found itself on a Top 10 list once again, and this time it's for all the right reasons. It's no secret that Detroit has gotten a bad rap for years and landed on many a list they'd care not to be on, but this year things are looking up. The Motor City has landed itself a spot on Travel Lemming's "50 Best Places to Travel" on the 2023 list. Not only did they make the online travel guide's annual list, but they also secured a spot in the top 10.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Who’s Ready for Big Snow at Lower Michigan’s Ski Areas?

I'm from Michigan originally and I've been dealing with heavy snow forecasts for years. Some years are worse than others, none the less, It's the same old song and dance. If there's one or maybe two things I like about winter, it's snow skiing and sledding. Both are very fun to do. If you like sledding, then you should check out Hawk Island on Cavanaugh road in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup

If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy