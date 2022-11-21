ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss. Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO