Raleigh News & Observer

2023 receiver lining up visit to North Carolina

According to 247Sports' National Analyst Brian Dohn, 2023 wideout Zion Fowler is working to set up an official visit to Chapel Hill. Fowler, a three-star recruit out of Jersey City, decommited from Pittsburgh last week after a year-long pledge to the Panthers. The 6-foot-1 pass catcher is rated as the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

