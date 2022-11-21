Tennessee has twice played without its leading scorer at the Battle 4 Atlantis. It hasn't stopped the 22nd-ranked Volunteers from reaching the championship game. Julian Phillips scored a season-high 25 points to help Tennessee hold off Southern California 73-66 in overtime in Thursday's semifinals, setting up a matchup with third-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas for the title.

