ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8tv.com

PSU / Michigan State

Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Accused drug dealer plans guilty plea

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man accused of selling crack to undercover detectives four times will plead guilty in February of next year, according to court records. Kevin Gregory Smith sold crack on Aug. 15, Sept. 1 and 20, and Oct. 12 to detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Smith delivered .68 grams worth of the substance near Center Street. Smith...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy