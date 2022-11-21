ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Dak Prescott’s Cowboys Offense Struggles; Giants Ahead at Halftime

Entering their annual Thanksgiving matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys were looking to make it a season sweep over their NFC East rival, New York Giants. But after a handful of mistakes and missed opportunities, they still have a lot of work to do, with the Giants leading the Cowboys 13-7 heading into the locker room at halftime.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR

FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘Secretly’ Playing RB? Here’s the Truth

FRISCO - Micah Parsons gets bored. This is an age-old problem for prodigies and geniuses, whether they are mathematicians or pianists or football players. one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL. With that knowledge tucked away, let's address the Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar's recent remarks regarding "taking snaps''...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots Offense Keeping Pace With Vikings at Halftime

It didn't take long for the New England Patriots to realize they'd have to find a Plan B Thanksgiving night in Minneapolis. A defense that dominated the last two games was shredded early by the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the game in the hands of an offense that has struggled all season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots at Vikings: Mac Jones Finds DeVante Parker For 40 Yards: WATCH

Aside from the gratuitous ‘Draft Day’ reference, the New England Patriots offense has come to play on Thanksgiving night. Though the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings are locked in a tight prime time battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking advantage of a strong performance from his offensive line to resurrect his relationship with his receivers — particularly DeVante Parker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys ‘Whack-a-Mole’ Giants 28-20: Live Game Log

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss. Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

What They’re Saying: Lions Feel ‘We Can Really Dominate Anybody’

The Detroit Lions walked away from their close loss to the Buffalo Bills feeling a renewed level of confidence. Despite being nearly a 10-point underdog, the team battled one of the top squads in the NFL and had an opportunity to win late in the game. Here is a sample...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots Choke on Turkey, Mistakes; Lose Late Lead to Vikings

Welcome back, Mac, wasn't enough. On a Thanksgiving night when New England Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones looked like his Pro Bowl self for the first time this season, it was the defense and special teams that cracked in an excruciating 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In a surprising shootout at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Patriots let one slip away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Thriller: 3 Observations From Buffalo Big Win

The Buffalo Bills (8-3) are sitting down at the Thanksgiving table well-fed with a 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions (4-7) Thursday afternoon at Ford Field. The Bills trailed at multiple points throughout the game, including the fourth quarter, but Buffalo proved its resiliency in a strong win to eight wins. The win didn't come easy, and it came at the price of losing linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Broncos’ Top HC Candidates to Replace Nathaniel Hackett in 2023

The Denver Broncos will likely be looking for a new coach come January 9, 2023. While GM George Paton hired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this year, the team has drastically underperformed. It will be hard to stick with Hackett, as Denver sits 0-3 in the division with two games left against the Kansas City Chiefs and one against the Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

X-Factors for Raiders vs. Seahawks

For a team like the Seattle Seahawks to go from being a preseason afterthought to a playoff contender, there usually needs to be some good surprises along the way. Likewise, for the Las Vegas Raiders to have such a disappointing season, there probably were some bad ones waiting for them.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy