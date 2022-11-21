Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We’ll ‘Blow Away’ Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller
The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver. But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public -...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dak Prescott’s Cowboys Offense Struggles; Giants Ahead at Halftime
Entering their annual Thanksgiving matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys were looking to make it a season sweep over their NFC East rival, New York Giants. But after a handful of mistakes and missed opportunities, they still have a lot of work to do, with the Giants leading the Cowboys 13-7 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘Secretly’ Playing RB? Here’s the Truth
FRISCO - Micah Parsons gets bored. This is an age-old problem for prodigies and geniuses, whether they are mathematicians or pianists or football players. one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL. With that knowledge tucked away, let's address the Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar's recent remarks regarding "taking snaps''...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Offense Keeping Pace With Vikings at Halftime
It didn't take long for the New England Patriots to realize they'd have to find a Plan B Thanksgiving night in Minneapolis. A defense that dominated the last two games was shredded early by the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the game in the hands of an offense that has struggled all season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings’ Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
As is tradition, some of the Vikings' players of the game — Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen — gathered to eat turkey during their postgame interview on NBC following their 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. What ensued was pretty hilarious. Thielen, upon trying...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots at Vikings: Mac Jones Finds DeVante Parker For 40 Yards: WATCH
Aside from the gratuitous ‘Draft Day’ reference, the New England Patriots offense has come to play on Thanksgiving night. Though the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings are locked in a tight prime time battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking advantage of a strong performance from his offensive line to resurrect his relationship with his receivers — particularly DeVante Parker.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys ‘Whack-a-Mole’ Giants 28-20: Live Game Log
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss. Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We Hit A Lull’: Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills’ Thrilling Win Over Lions
Stefon Diggs thinks it's a simple formula. "We have the best quarterback in the league,'' the Buffalo Bills receiver said after the Thanksgiving thriller in Detroit, a last-second 28-25 win over the Lions. "Anytime we hit a lull, it's like, his eyes are locked in, he's focused. I try to...
Raleigh News & Observer
What They’re Saying: Lions Feel ‘We Can Really Dominate Anybody’
The Detroit Lions walked away from their close loss to the Buffalo Bills feeling a renewed level of confidence. Despite being nearly a 10-point underdog, the team battled one of the top squads in the NFL and had an opportunity to win late in the game. Here is a sample...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Choke on Turkey, Mistakes; Lose Late Lead to Vikings
Welcome back, Mac, wasn't enough. On a Thanksgiving night when New England Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones looked like his Pro Bowl self for the first time this season, it was the defense and special teams that cracked in an excruciating 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In a surprising shootout at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Patriots let one slip away.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Thriller: 3 Observations From Buffalo Big Win
The Buffalo Bills (8-3) are sitting down at the Thanksgiving table well-fed with a 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions (4-7) Thursday afternoon at Ford Field. The Bills trailed at multiple points throughout the game, including the fourth quarter, but Buffalo proved its resiliency in a strong win to eight wins. The win didn't come easy, and it came at the price of losing linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos’ Top HC Candidates to Replace Nathaniel Hackett in 2023
The Denver Broncos will likely be looking for a new coach come January 9, 2023. While GM George Paton hired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this year, the team has drastically underperformed. It will be hard to stick with Hackett, as Denver sits 0-3 in the division with two games left against the Kansas City Chiefs and one against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Seahawks
For a team like the Seattle Seahawks to go from being a preseason afterthought to a playoff contender, there usually needs to be some good surprises along the way. Likewise, for the Las Vegas Raiders to have such a disappointing season, there probably were some bad ones waiting for them.
Comments / 0