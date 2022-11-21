ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on freeway in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Freeway crash leaves one dead in Orange County

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – One person was killed in a traffic accident this morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia

Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
ARCADIA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

San Gabriel Canyon Road Remains Closed After Fatal Azusa Crash

UPDATE, 5:28 p.m.: The roadway has re-opened, according to the Azusa Police Department. ​MOUNTAINS - A portion of San Gabriel Canyon Road remains closed Thanksgiving Day as investigators continue to piece together details of a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash occurred near 2025 North San Gabriel Canyon Road around 10:30...
AZUSA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Call for brush fire leads to discovery of vehicle fire

An originally reported brush fire near Stevenson Ranch was discovered to be a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:43 p.m. on a call for a brush fire on The Old Road and Lyons Canyon. Firefighters responded, with the fire being named the Peter IC.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Metro announces overnight I-5 closures for construction

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will intermittently close one direction of Interstate 5 from Highway 14 to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Thursday, Dec. 8. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is planned enhance safety,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes

A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
AZUSA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
IRWINDALE, CA
foxla.com

405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later

LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club

DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
DOWNEY, CA

