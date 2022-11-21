Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
2urbangirls.com
Freeway crash leaves one dead in Orange County
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – One person was killed in a traffic accident this morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A...
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Pedestrian On Freeway Dies After Being Struck By Numerous Vehicles
11.24.2022 | 3:22 AM | SANTA ANA – A pedestrian died on a freeway after being struck by numerous vehicles, early Thursday morning. The deadly Thanksgiving Day crash occurred on the eastbound SR-22 Freeway over Bristol Street and was reported by callers around 3:22 AM. When authorities arrived on...
foxla.com
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia
Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
sgvcitywatch.com
San Gabriel Canyon Road Remains Closed After Fatal Azusa Crash
UPDATE, 5:28 p.m.: The roadway has re-opened, according to the Azusa Police Department. MOUNTAINS - A portion of San Gabriel Canyon Road remains closed Thanksgiving Day as investigators continue to piece together details of a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash occurred near 2025 North San Gabriel Canyon Road around 10:30...
Man in Wheelchair Killed By Car in Long Beach; Driver Stays at Scene
A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured by a car in Long Beach this morning, and the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said.
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
theavtimes.com
Two Lancaster brothers arrested in shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys area
Two brothers are in custody for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded. Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and booked on...
signalscv.com
Call for brush fire leads to discovery of vehicle fire
An originally reported brush fire near Stevenson Ranch was discovered to be a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:43 p.m. on a call for a brush fire on The Old Road and Lyons Canyon. Firefighters responded, with the fire being named the Peter IC.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
signalscv.com
Metro announces overnight I-5 closures for construction
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will intermittently close one direction of Interstate 5 from Highway 14 to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Thursday, Dec. 8. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is planned enhance safety,...
Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes
A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
2-alarm fire engulfs sprawling commercial building in Huntington Park
An inferno engulfed a sprawling commercial building in Huntington Park, prompting a massive response from firefighters.
Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'
Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.
foxla.com
405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later
LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
thedowneypatriot.com
Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club
DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
