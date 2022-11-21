Purdue Enters Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

For the eighth straight season, Purdue basketball is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are 3-0 following a 75-70 win over Marquette and are preparing for a trip to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

The Boilermakers have now been ranked in eight consecutive seasons, which is the longest stretch in program history.

Purdue is among six Big Ten programs in this week's AP Top 25, with No. 11 Indiana leading the way. Michigan State surged into the national rankings at No. 12 following victories over Villanova and Kentucky. Illinois moved up three spots to No. 16 and Maryland was ranked No. 23. Iowa rounded out the list at No. 25.

Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State also received votes. The Wolverines earned a narrow 70-66 overtime victory over Ohio on Sunday.

The Boilermakers continue their nonconference schedule on Thursday in Portland, Ore., with a matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET, and the team would move on to play either No. 6 Gonzaga or Portland State.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Nov. 21

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 3, with Big Ten teams in bold.

North Carolina (4-0) Houston (4-0) Kansas (4-0) Texas (4-0) Virginia (4-0) Gonzaga (3-1) Baylor (4-1) Duke (3-1) Arkansas (3-0) Creighton (4-0) Indiana (4-0) Michigan State (3-1) Auburn (4-0) Arizona (3-0) Kentucky (3-2) Illinois (4-1) San Diego State (3-0) Alabama (4-0) UCLA (3-2) UConn (5-0) Texas Tech (3-0) Tennessee (2-1) Maryland (5-0) Purdue (3-0) Iowa (3-0)

Others receiving votes:

TCU 82, Saint Mary's 59, Ohio State 56 , Michigan 24 , Xavier 22, Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami (FL) 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 5, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Utah State 1, Penn State 1 , Mississippi State 1

