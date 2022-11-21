Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
MAS Explains Reasons for Not Alerting Local Users About FTX
The Singaporean regulator explains the difference between Binance and FTX. The Monetary Authority of Singapore stated that there was no reason to caution investors against FTX crypto exchange as it did with Binance because the former did not actively solicit users in Singapore. This comes amid earlier speculations stating that...
cryptopotato.com
After FTX Blowup, Crypto Wallet SafePal Achieves Record Signups
Numbers show crypto investors quickly turning to self-custody in the wake of FTX’s fallout. The collapse of crypto exchange FTX appears to have sparked surging sales for self-custodial crypto wallets which give users direct ownership of their coins. SafePal, a Binance-backed crypto wallet brand, has experienced a 10x surge...
cryptopotato.com
After Voyager Bid, CrossTower Eyes Further Acquisitions
The platform had revised its offer for the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, earlier this month. The FTX implosion may have dented investor confidence and extended the crypto winter, but that does not appear to be a hurdle for many exchanges from pursuing expansion via mergers and acquisitions.
cryptopotato.com
CZ Confirms: Binance US Will Bid Again for Voyager Assets
The Binance CEO also said the industry allowed FTX to get too big before it started questioning its actions. As FTX will not be able to follow through on its commitment to purchase Voyager and its assets, Binance US will return to the table, said Changpeng Zhao. He also reiterated...
cryptopotato.com
Beyond Bitcoin – El Salvador Wants to Create a Legal Framework for All Crypto Assets
El Salvador released a bill that could enforce regulations in the local cryptocurrency industry. The government of El Salvador presented a bill that could set comprehensive rules on the local crypto sector and regulate the operations of all digital asset providers in the country. The ruling body is also one step closer to issuing blockchain bonds that could aid the development of certain BTC endeavors in the Central American nation.
cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
cryptopotato.com
Institutional Investors Are Still Buying Crypto According to a Coinbase Survey
Markets may have hit a cycle low this week, but institutional investors have still been accumulating throughout crypto winter according to a Coinbase survey. In its Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey published on Nov. 22, Coinbase reported that many professional investors have increased their allocations during the crypto winter.
cryptopotato.com
DCG Subsidiary to Acquire Bitcoin Mining Facilities and Other Assets From Compute North
Compute North had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Digital Currency Group’s subsidiary and crypto mining firm Foundry Digital plans to acquire two turnkey crypto mining facilities in the United States from the embattled Bitcoin miner Compute North. In the latest press release, Foundry also said it would...
cryptopotato.com
Binance’s CZ Reportedly in Talks with Abu Dhabi Investors on Industry Recovery Fund
CZ met with Abu Dhabi investors to raise funds for the cryptocurrency industry recovery fund. Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), reportedly met with investors from Abu Dhabi to discuss the recently announced cryptocurrency industry recovery fund. The CEO of the world’s leading exchange met with Abu Dhabi investors to...
cryptopotato.com
Debunking Crypto Myths With Binance
Lack of education is one of the major hurdles preventing cryptocurrencies from reaching mainstream adoption. Sadly, lack of knowledge is a breeding ground for misinformation, and this has birthed many misconceptions about digital assets that have scared mainstream users from embracing the decentralized economy. Things are even worse with the...
cryptopotato.com
Iris Energy Slashes Bitcoin Mining Capacity Due to a Requested Loan
Iris Energy is the latest cryptocurrency miner affected by the ongoing bear market. Iris Energy – an Australian crypto mining company whose main purview is the operation of BTC mining sites in Canada running on renewable energy exclusively – has recently ceased mining in two subsidiaries. Nevertheless, the...
cryptopotato.com
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
cryptopotato.com
XRP Skyrockets 8%, Bitcoin Stopped Ahead of $17K (Market Watch)
XPR has emerged as today’s top performer from the larger-cap alts. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $17,000 but was stopped in its tracks as with most of its previous attempts. Most altcoins are with slight losses today, with ETH sliding below $1,200. XRP, on the other hand,...
cryptopotato.com
Solana Foundation Lost Over $180 Million in Crypto on FTX
Solana’s premiere non-profit held major exposure to FTT and SRM tokens within the now-insolvent exchange. The Solana Foundation has released a fact sheet detailing the exposure it holds to FTX following its bankruptcy. The organization held over $180 million worth of crypto asset exposure to the company as of...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Survived MtGox and it Will Survive FTX: Chainalysis
There is little doubt that the collapse of FTX has been the largest black swan event in recent years, but was it as big as the Mt.Gox hack?. On Nov. 24, analytics firm Chainalysis made the Mt.Gox comparison as it was not the first time the crypto world has been shaken due to an exchange demise.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Plummets 10% in a Week on FTX Drainer Swaps, Where’s the Bottom? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
After a significant crash in the cryptocurrency market due to the FTX bankruptcy, Ethereum’s price has dropped to a decisive support level of $1K. A further decline is expected if the mentioned level fails to hold. The upcoming price action should determine Ethereum’s mid-term direction. Technical Analysis. By...
cryptopotato.com
Elon Musk Believes SBF Is Better at Bribing Media Outlets Than Running FTX
SBF is much better at bribing media companies than running a crypto exchange, Elon Musk said. Twitter’s new CEO – Elon Musk – thinks Sam Bankman-Fried is much better at “bribing media” than managing a cryptocurrency platform. The South African entrepreneur also dismissed the rumors...
cryptopotato.com
Solana Recovers Another 9%, Ethereum Classic Jumps 6% (Market Watch)
At the same time, bitcoin trades sideways, while ETH has reclaimed $1,200. After yesterday’s price jump, bitcoin kept climbing and came close to $17,000 but was stopped ahead of it, at least for now. Most altcoins have also calmed following yesterday’s madness, but Solana and Ethereum Classic have charted...
cryptopotato.com
The Reasons Why Litecoin (LTC) Surged by Over 30% Hitting 6-Month High
Litecoin decoupled and is currently showing signs of more gains ahead of its third halving event. The crypto market surged to a collective market cap of over $830 billion, a rare sight amidst a gloom-ridden sentiment induced by FTX’s collapse and the subsequent turn of events. Nevertheless, Litecoin’s comeback fared better than most top altcoins.
cryptopotato.com
Justin Sun May Purchase Assets From FTX
With Binance refusing to buy the beleaguered crypto exchange, could Justin Sun fill its shoes?. Cryptocurrency entrepreneur and billionaire Justin Sun is reportedly evaluating FTX’s assets for potential purchase. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Sun said on Tuesday that he is open to “any kind of deal,”...
Comments / 0