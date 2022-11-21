ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Duo Sentenced For Distributing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 600K People In Washington County: Feds

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3tEm_0jIpP05500
Fentanyl pills. Photo Credit: Drug Enforcement Agency

Two Maryland men have been convicted following a two-week trial for their roles in distributing enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people, federal authorities announced.

Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were both convicted by a federal jury on charges related to a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically fentanyl and heroin in Washington County.

Prosecutors say that beginning in April 2019 through November 2019, both men and other co-conspirators conspired to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Washington County area.

During the investigation, investigators seized narcotics, including at least 1.3 kilograms of fentanyl, five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and more than $12,534 in cash.

Witnesses testified that Johnson and Coleman-Fuller - both of whom have previous felony convictions - distributed fentanyl and illegally possessed firearms to further their conspiracy.

Eight others have already previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy, according to federal prosecutors.

When they are sentenced, both Coleman-Fuller and Johnson each face a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in federal prison and up to 40 years in prison for the drug charges and up to 10 years in federal prison and up to life in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Coleman-Fuller also faces life in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking scheme.

Sentencing for both has been scheduled for March 10, 2023.

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 24

Rosita Martin
3d ago

America! ... let's keep this quite .... the drugs are illegal and so are the people who brought those drugs into D.C. (and every area they're being "placed").

Reply(16)
6
Related
wfmd.com

Two Convicted In Federal Court Of Heroin & Fentanyl Distribution

They were conspiring to distribute the drugs into Washington County. Baltimore, Md (KM) Two Maryland men were convicted of federal charges relating to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Washington County. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were found guilty by a federal jury on Friday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say

A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Preliminary hearing postponed for Enola man charged for allegedly buying, selling human remains

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, 40, that was scheduled to begin at 9:30 Wednesday morning according to Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson’s office, has been postponed. The hearing was postponed until 2023, abc27 learned around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Cumberland County man was charged in late July […]
ENOLA, PA
mymcmedia.org

Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda

Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
411K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy