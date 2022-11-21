Duo Sentenced For Distributing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 600K People In Washington County: Feds

Fentanyl pills. Photo Credit: Drug Enforcement Agency

Two Maryland men have been convicted following a two-week trial for their roles in distributing enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people, federal authorities announced.

Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were both convicted by a federal jury on charges related to a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically fentanyl and heroin in Washington County.

Prosecutors say that beginning in April 2019 through November 2019, both men and other co-conspirators conspired to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Washington County area.

During the investigation, investigators seized narcotics, including at least 1.3 kilograms of fentanyl, five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and more than $12,534 in cash.

Witnesses testified that Johnson and Coleman-Fuller - both of whom have previous felony convictions - distributed fentanyl and illegally possessed firearms to further their conspiracy.

Eight others have already previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy, according to federal prosecutors.

When they are sentenced, both Coleman-Fuller and Johnson each face a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in federal prison and up to 40 years in prison for the drug charges and up to 10 years in federal prison and up to life in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Coleman-Fuller also faces life in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking scheme.

Sentencing for both has been scheduled for March 10, 2023.

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.