ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Toral Neal Of Trenton Dies, 28

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Toral De'Shawn Neal of Trenton died on Thursday, Nov. 17. He was 28.

Toral is remembered for his kind heart, caring soul, and one-of-a-kind humor.

He is survived by several family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, tributes immediately flooded social media following Toral’s passing:

Toral De'Shawn Neal cousinnnnn I’m so lost for words 💔💔💔💔💔💔 you was just telling me how better you was getting 🥹🥹🥹 Sleep In Peace baby, You Will Truly Be Missed 😢🙏🏾🙏🏾

Posted by Princess Jones on Friday, November 18, 2022

Big Bro!, You fought like hell! And now you get your rest. 💔 I love you Toral De'Shawn Neal and I’ll miss you. It hurts...

Posted by Paul C. Jones on Friday, November 18, 2022

This is a different type of hurt…. Toral De'Shawn Neal…. Seriously at a loss for words… Who would have thought that our...

Posted by Njeri Z. Robinson on Friday, November 18, 2022

Toral De'Shawn Neal we had some really good times together. You were my bro and you always had something funny or smart...

Posted by Azar'el Freemind on Friday, November 18, 2022

Toral’s funeral will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2.

“Toral De'Shawn Neal we had some really good times together. You were my bro and you always had something funny or smart to say,” reads a tribute from Azar'el Freemind.

“We always vibed from day one and I felt like I could share so much with you. You never judged, you just showed love. I’ll never forget you. I love you king.”

Click here to view the obituary of Toral De'Shawn Neal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Lina Zermane Of Monmouth County Dies, 30

Beloved daughter, sister, and aunt Lina Zermane of Monmouth County died unexpectedly in Delray Beach, Florida on Friday, Nov. 11. She was 30.Lina grew up in Manasquan, where she attended Manasquan Elementary School and graduated from Manasquan High School, her obituary says.She then moved to Florid…
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Joshua Morris Of Ocean County Dies, 32

Beloved brother, son, and uncle Joshua A. Morris of Ocean County died on Friday, Oct. 21. He was 32.Born in Bethesda, Maryland, Joshua spent most of his life in Bayville before moving to Ocean Gate, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.Joshua worked at Jersey Shore Lawn & …
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Tyronne 'TJ' Marston Of Manasquan Dies, 44

Manasquan native and devoted dad Tyronne “TJ” Marston died on Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 44. Born in Portsmouth, VA, TJ grew up in Ocean Township and graduated from Ocean High School, his obituary says. TJ went on to work as a dialysis technician throughout Monmouth County, where...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded to a head-on Thanksgiving night crash on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn. Initial details were scant after a Mazda 3 and Mercury Milan collided on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Fair Lawn...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Elizabeth Man Convicted In Deadly Bar Fight

A Union County jury voted to convict an Elizabeth man who killed a 28-year-old during a 2019 bar fight, authorities announced. Laquan McCall, 31, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault on Friday, Nov. 18 after three days of jury deliberation, county Prosecutor Wi…
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
411K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy