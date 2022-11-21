Toral Neal Of Trenton Dies, 28

Toral De'Shawn Neal of Trenton died on Thursday, Nov. 17. He was 28.

Toral is remembered for his kind heart, caring soul, and one-of-a-kind humor.

He is survived by several family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, tributes immediately flooded social media following Toral’s passing:

Toral De'Shawn Neal cousinnnnn I’m so lost for words 💔💔💔💔💔💔 you was just telling me how better you was getting 🥹🥹🥹 Sleep In Peace baby, You Will Truly Be Missed 😢🙏🏾🙏🏾 Posted by Princess Jones on Friday, November 18, 2022

Big Bro!, You fought like hell! And now you get your rest. 💔 I love you Toral De'Shawn Neal and I’ll miss you. It hurts... Posted by Paul C. Jones on Friday, November 18, 2022

This is a different type of hurt…. Toral De'Shawn Neal…. Seriously at a loss for words… Who would have thought that our... Posted by Njeri Z. Robinson on Friday, November 18, 2022

Toral De'Shawn Neal we had some really good times together. You were my bro and you always had something funny or smart... Posted by Azar'el Freemind on Friday, November 18, 2022

Toral’s funeral will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2.

“We always vibed from day one and I felt like I could share so much with you. You never judged, you just showed love. I’ll never forget you. I love you king.”

