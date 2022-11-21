ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Stormy Thanksgiving didn't damper Austinites' celebrations

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- It’s a wet and soggy Thanksgiving this year, and it continues to pour. The extra showers we’re getting didn’t really negatively impact people’s holiday, though. CBS Austin caught up with people Friday afternoon right before the storms hit, but even when we...
AUSTIN, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Rainy Day Activities in Round Rock, TX

Oh no! You spot a looming gray cloud during your vacation, and you fret your plans may be washed away. You don’t need to wish the rain away! We have plenty of rainy day activities for you to enjoy in Round Rock, Texas. Ditch the rain boots and umbrellas and take cover in these entertaining waterproof spots.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!

Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

The Hallmark Channel Is Coming To Austin With A Crochet Christmas

To celebrate the Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel is bringing something special to the streets of Austin. On Sunday, December 4, keep an eye out for festive Hallmark Channel cars decked out in custom crochet sweaters. Just five cities were chosen for this stunt and Austin is one of them!
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location

“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

West Texas-Themed Bar From Ranch 616 Founder Is Now Open

A new West Texas-themed bar from the Ranch 616 group opened in downtown Austin. The Wiggle Room opened at 612 Nueces Street in the West Sixth area in between sibling bars Ranch 616 and Beez Kneez/Cat’s Pajamas. Wiggle Room will focus on cocktails, with rotating classics (the restaurant group’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations

Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters show how NOT to fry your Thanksgiving turkey

AUSTIN, Texas - With Thanksgiving just days away, the Austin Fire Department is reminding everyone how NOT to fry a turkey. Firefighters say there are 5 important turkey frying safety tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:. Too much oil in the fryer pot: An overfilled pot leads to spillover...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

James Van Der Beek says moving from Los Angeles to Austin was 'grounding' for his family

AUSTIN, Texas - Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family. "I know for me, it's been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it's been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom," he told People magazine.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy