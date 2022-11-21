Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Stormy Thanksgiving didn't damper Austinites' celebrations
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- It’s a wet and soggy Thanksgiving this year, and it continues to pour. The extra showers we’re getting didn’t really negatively impact people’s holiday, though. CBS Austin caught up with people Friday afternoon right before the storms hit, but even when we...
cohaitungchi.com
Rainy Day Activities in Round Rock, TX
Oh no! You spot a looming gray cloud during your vacation, and you fret your plans may be washed away. You don’t need to wish the rain away! We have plenty of rainy day activities for you to enjoy in Round Rock, Texas. Ditch the rain boots and umbrellas and take cover in these entertaining waterproof spots.
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
fox7austin.com
Friends Bar stays open on Thanksgiving, provides food and clothes to homeless
AUSTIN, Texas - Those without a house, and those who just wanted to get out of the house, had a place to go this Thanksgiving. Friends Bar on Sixth Street hosted its second annual ‘Friendsgiving’ on Thursday. Along with serving up drinks and live music, they were able...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!
Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
myfoxzone.com
Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl that loves music and needs a Forever Family
AUSTIN, Texas — Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl with a big dream. She wants to be able to perform someday for anyone who will listen. "I want to be a musician and play really anywhere, it doesn't have to be anything famous, I just want to be able to play," said Amberlyn.
CBS Austin
Shop local! Check out these great gifting ideas from Austin boutique Hearth & Soul
Shop local and unwrap holiday cheer at Hearth & Soul! From their dreamy, wintry window display to amazing giveaways, founder Susie Busch joined Trevor Scott to share how this local boutique is celebrating the season, and to give us a great gift rundown for everyone on your list!. Follow us...
fox7austin.com
Thousands of Austin residents share meal together during H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing
AUSTIN, Texas - After a two-year hiatus, thousands of Austin residents shared a Thanksgiving meal together during the 33rd Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing. The last time H-E-B hosted the event was in 2019. So may were excited to be back together in person, with a sense of community, and eating a meal at the same table.
austin.com
The Hallmark Channel Is Coming To Austin With A Crochet Christmas
To celebrate the Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel is bringing something special to the streets of Austin. On Sunday, December 4, keep an eye out for festive Hallmark Channel cars decked out in custom crochet sweaters. Just five cities were chosen for this stunt and Austin is one of them!
Aviator Pizza and Drafthouse to Open Central Austin Location
"If you're craving some Texas craft beers or Texas wines we've got you covered with our 100% Texan menu serving over 50 options on tap.”
Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location
“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
Eater
West Texas-Themed Bar From Ranch 616 Founder Is Now Open
A new West Texas-themed bar from the Ranch 616 group opened in downtown Austin. The Wiggle Room opened at 612 Nueces Street in the West Sixth area in between sibling bars Ranch 616 and Beez Kneez/Cat’s Pajamas. Wiggle Room will focus on cocktails, with rotating classics (the restaurant group’s...
Taylor Tension continues: protesters crash pride group’s movie night, dueling parades still planned next weekend
KXAN has reached out to representatives of TAMA and has yet to receive a response, confirming or denying if protesters are affiliated with the group.
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
KVUE
Boomtown: The Austin skyline transformation over the years
The Downtown Austin skyline has grown a lot over the past few decades. But it was once a collection of dusty roads. This is how we got where we are today.
How this ‘small town girl’ turned Austin influencer defines success
Jane Ko was an influencer in Austin even before the term was coined. If you’ve searched for anything food or entertainment in Central Texas, then you’ve probably seen her videos.
Eater
Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations
Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters show how NOT to fry your Thanksgiving turkey
AUSTIN, Texas - With Thanksgiving just days away, the Austin Fire Department is reminding everyone how NOT to fry a turkey. Firefighters say there are 5 important turkey frying safety tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:. Too much oil in the fryer pot: An overfilled pot leads to spillover...
fox7austin.com
James Van Der Beek says moving from Los Angeles to Austin was 'grounding' for his family
AUSTIN, Texas - Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family. "I know for me, it's been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it's been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom," he told People magazine.
