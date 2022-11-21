ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Kody Brown confesses on 'Sister Wives' that he doesn't want to see ex Christine 'ever again' after 'demeaning' goodbye

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206cfk_0jIpOcav00
Christine and Kody Brown on the season 16 one-on-one special.

TLC; TLC

  • The Brown family gathered to say goodbye to Christine Brown on Sunday's episode of "Sister Wives."
  • Kody Brown told cameras he didn't want to see his ex "ever again" after that gathering.
  • Christine described the event as "the worst goodbye that I have ever witnessed."

The Brown family said goodbye to Kody Brown's ex-wife Christine Brown on Sunday's episode of TLC's "Sister Wives" — and there were no happy campers at the awkward family gathering.

Kody, Christine, and Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown agreed to the in-person goodbye at the request of Kody and Christine's daughter Mykelti Padron, 26. Kody's second wife Janelle Brown was also present along with one of her sons. However, his first wife Meri Brown opted to stay at her bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah.

In a solo interview, Kody called the gathering "demeaning," as he had never imagined his plural marriage falling apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01t4LN_0jIpOcav00
Kody Brown on "Sister Wives."

TLC

"Bless Mykelti's heart, she wants to affirm that the family's still a family," he said. "And I'm in this sort of weird place where I'm, like, thinking I don't want to see Christine ever again."

"I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this. I don't want to sit and be in this place again. I don't want to deal with this at all," Kody concluded.

Christine and Kody announced in November 2021 that they were splitting up after more than 25 years of "spiritual" marriage. They share six biological children: Mykelti, Aspyn, 27, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12.

The pair's gradual separation has been spotlighted throughout the show's current season.

Christine always planned to move to Utah with Truely, her only child that is still a minor. Kody previously spoke out about the move, saying he was "disgusted by" Christine's plans to leave .

In the scene on Sunday's episode, viewers saw a literal dividing of the family in Christine's backyard as Mykelti gave a speech about how even though her parents' split was hard, "at the end of this all, we're still a family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKRsS_0jIpOcav00
Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Truely Brown hugging.

TLC

Robyn stood on one side of an invisible line with her kids, while Christine, Janelle, and some of their kids stood on the other. Kody remained in limbo in the middle before eventually migrating to Robyn's side.

In a solo interview, Christine told cameras that she had agreed to the family meeting for her daughters Truely and Mykelti, but it was "worse than I thought it would have been."

As Kody and Robyn prepared to leave, viewers saw Christine break down crying while hugging Janelle and Truely. "I think this is the worst goodbye that I have ever witnessed," Christine said, reflecting on the moment for cameras.

"Sister Wives" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

