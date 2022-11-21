Injury Update: 'Things are Good, Not Finalized' Regarding LT Kenneth Horsey's Health Status Ahead of Louisville

Injuries have taken a toll on Kentucky football all season long. That was no different last Saturday in the 16-6 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

The following players were inactive against the Bulldogs:

LT Kenneth Horsey

SS Tyrell Ajian

LB DeAndre Square

LB Jacquez Jones

WR Chris Lewis

Senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson also didn't see the field, as head coach Mark Stoops said post-game that the Virginia Tech transfer was "banged up" and "not 100 percent."

Stoops spoke to the media at his game-week press conference ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup matchup against Louisville on Monday, providing an update on Horsey, who was a late scratch less than hour until kick against UGA.

Stoops said this about the senior team captain post-game on Saturday:

"Please don't speculate on anything. All the preliminary tests we got back seem to be very positive. I'll address it when I get more information. I'm glad the preliminary information seems to be okay," he said. "We didn't know that Kenneth wouldn't play until -- I didn't know until 20, 30 minutes before the game."

Today, things still seem to be trending in the right direction for the starting left tackle:

"Things are good ... things seem to be positive as it relates to his health, not finalized yet," Stoops said.

Sophomore Deondre Buford started in Horsey's place on Saturday, but Horsey remains listed as the starter on the latest depth chart ahead of the Louisville matchup.

As for the other players who missed the Georgia game, Stoops had no new updates.

Middle linebacker Jacquez Jones remains off. He has not played since his return to Ole Miss on Oct. 1, where he left with an injury that has kept him on the sideline ever since. D'Eryk Jackson remains the starter, he has made six consecutive starts in his place.

DeAndre Square is once again listed after returning to the depth chart two weeks ago. He left the Tennessee game early in the first quarter with an ankle injury, returned but then sat out most of the remaining three periods against the Volunteers. He traveled with the team to Columbia for the Missouri matchup but did not play. Ahead of Vandy, it was thought that he had a chance to return to the field, but was ultimately held out. He did not see the field against the No. 1 Bulldogs either.

Strong safety Tyrell Ajian did not play against UGA but remains listed as the starting SS. He suffered an injury early against Tennessee, something that has clearly nagged him since. It's unclear what his status will be for Louisville. Texas State transfer Zion Childress is the backup to the senior and played all game against the Dawgs last Saturday.

Wide receivers Tayvion Robinson and Chris Lewis did not play last weekend, though once again both are listed on the new depth chart. Post-game after the loss to Georgia, Stoops said that Robinson was "banged up" and "not 100 percent."

Lewis, like Ajian and Square, suffered an injury against Tennessee, as he left the loss against the Vols with an ankle issue. It's also unclear if he'll play this weekend against the Cards.

Wildcats Today will have injury updates as they become available ahead of the Governor's Cup this Saturday in Lexington