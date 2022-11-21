Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Arlington sheriff opts against re-election bid
Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur on Nov. 24 became the second Arlington elected official to announce she would not seek a new term in 2023. “After more than 22 years as sheriff, and 36 years with the Sheriff’s Office, I think it is time to hang up my spurs,” Arthur said in a statement announcing her decision. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Arlington.”
Inside Nova
Irked Vienna Town Council rejects housing proposal - for now
Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
Fairfax, It’s Time To Vote (Again). Here’s What You Need To Know About The Special Election
Election Day for the upcoming special election in House District 35 is coming up on January 10. It’s time to vote … again! Well, at least for Virginians who live in House District 35, which covers Fair Oaks, Oakton, Vienna, Dunn Loring, and Tysons in Fairfax County. Starting...
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chair tells county supervisors they are poised to repeat EDA financial scandal mistakes
As promised, sports fans – coverage of another side of the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting of November 16th, including Public Comments following the feel-good opening revolving around the life-saving actions of Skyline High students Parker McGann and Carson Richardson. Four Public Comments speakers followed Fire & Rescue Lt. Austin Cucciardo’s opening acknowledgment of the teens to the podium, all four addressing Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District issues. First two up, John Cermak and Kathleen George, addressed specific topics related to sanitary district properties, which we will get to below. But it was the final two speakers who raised troubling issues surrounding the board’s management of the Farms Sanitary District and plans for its accumulated tax revenues currently cited at $3.2 million dollars.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
thecampuscurrent.com
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
Inside Nova
Arlington Civic Federation wants to keep its financial picture sustainable
The Arlington County Civic Federation has been around longer than Arlington has been Arlington – its existence pre-dates the 1920 renaming of the county by several years – and current leadership is hoping to bring more focus on financial sustainability so the organization can continue for another century or more.
WTOP
‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher
A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
Inside Nova
Total jobs still on uptick in N.Va. jurisdictions
The movement was all in the right direction – upward – but total employment across major Northern Virginia localities did not match the most recent national uptick. Year-over-year jobs nationally rose 4 percent to 149.9 million in figures reported Nov. 22 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the rebound from COVID continues.
WJLA
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
Inside Nova
Heat shelter delaying opening
Due to a lack of volunteers, the heat shelter located in Culpeper will no longer open on Nov. 27. The opening date for the Heat Shelter will now be Dec. 4. Without volunteers for meals and chaperones at the shelter, they may not be able to open at all this season.
beckersasc.com
$15M malpractice suit brought against Virginia GI center alleging medical negligence
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son, according to a Nov. 22 report from Fauquier Now. The lawsuit is taking place in a Fauquier...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Large portion of Washington under boil order until further notice
UPDATE - City of Washington says the water treatment plant #1′s chlorine feed system has been prepared, but the boil order for a large portion of the community remains in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink. Water samples will be tested Tuesday morning, the city...
Loudoun County Public School faculty member charged with assault of student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County Public School faculty member has been charged after police say she assaulted a student twice. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, a school resource officer at Lightridge High School in the Aldie area of the county was made aware of a report […]
alxnow.com
Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria
Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations
Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
Inside Nova
Loudoun County schools behavioral assistant charged with assaulting student
A behavioral assistant with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged after allegations she assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions. A school resource officer at Lightridge High School was notified of the incidents by school personnel on the morning of Nov.14, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WJLA
Fairfax County students launch satellite engineered from scratch into space
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — Tuesday, it was a historic day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School from Science and Technology as students are launching a satellite they engineered from scratch into space. The 2U CubeSat, called TJREVERB, was made by the students over the course of 7 years....
Inside Nova
Data: More local home-sellers taking less than full asking price as market cools
Sellers who found buyers for their homes in October across Northern Virginia received, on average, less than full asking price, confirming that the market is shifting if not entirely to buyers, then a certain way in their direction. Among six major jurisdictions tracked by the Sun Gazette, only one –...
