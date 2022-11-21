Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senate investigation confirms female ICE detainees endured ‘excessive’ gynecological proceduresLive Action NewsOcilla, GA
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersDouglas, GA
Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara GrinsteadTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Ocilla, GA
wfxl.com
Colony Bank donates $500,000 to 10 Georgia hospitals
Colony Bank announced the donation of $500,000 to ten rural hospitals throughout Georgia as part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. This program aims to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to many Georgians. Colony Bank CEO Heath Fountain says “we are so...
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
Herschel Walker blasted by old coach in latest scandal
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, is embroiled in yet another scandal. This one centers around a tax break he claimed on his $3 million home in a Dallas, Texas, suburb that was only intended for primary residences. And that’s led a new ad for Walker’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Read more... The post Herschel Walker blasted by old coach in latest scandal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgians pay final respects to longtime Speaker of the House David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. — Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the Georgia Capitol Tuesday morning to honor a man who is revered in every corner of the state. Family, friends and colleagues both Republican and Democrat bid farewell to David Ralston, who died last week at age 68. He was the...
wfxl.com
ABAC opens admission free holiday concert to the community December 8
Christmas cheer will abound on December 8, when students, faculty members, and community musicians join hands, hearts, and their vocal and instrumental abilities for a holiday concert at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC President Tracy Brundage says the 6:30 p.m. concert in Howard Auditorium will be open to the community...
‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system
WOODBINE, Ga. — A defense attorney is speaking out about what she has learned is happening inside Georgia prisons and jails. STORY: Looking for something to do? Registration still open for Tony’s Turkey Trot. On Tuesday, two Camden County Sheriff’s deputies and a corrections officer were arrested and...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Midterm Runoff: Carr's motion to delay Saturday early voting denied in court
The Court of Appeals has denied Attorney General Chris Carr's emergency motion to delay early in-person voting on Saturday Nov. 26 throughout the state of Georgia. The Attorney General's office filed the motion Monday morning. It was denied by the evening. Just days ago, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas...
WALB 10
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
Pro-gun group seeks new Georgia legislation
ATLANTA — Backers of gun rights in Georgia want even more of them. Earlier this year, lawmakers gave gun owners the right to carry firearms without a government permit. Now they want the minimum age lowered. The Republican majority at the state Capitol has expanded gun rights for much...
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
Wrightsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wrightsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clinch County High School football team will have a game with Johnson County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Georgia PSC commissioner sued over social media blocks
A candidate who sought to unseat Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Echols blocked her and others from his social media accounts over criticism of his performance.
MSNBC
Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics
The Senate runoff in Georgia is just weeks away. But despite setbacks and efforts at voter suppression, there was some history made in the state: Voters sent the first two Muslim women to the state legislature. One of them, State Sen.-elect Nabilah Islam, joins Mehdi to discuss her work in politics, her campaign and more.Nov. 23, 2022.
Georgia may become only state with Medicaid work requirements
ATLANTA — Georgia is set to become the only state to have work requirements for Medicaid coverage. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s re-election — and a surprising Biden administration decision not to appeal a federal court ruling — have freed the state to introduce its plan that would allow for a limited increase in the pool of low-income residents eligible for Medicaid.
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
wspa.com
Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
wfxl.com
Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. The documents were filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question 828 during the next special election, set for March 7, 2023. Monday was the final day to file any protests against it.
2 months after 'Kemp cards' issued, Georgians say problems continue
MACON, Ga. — For nearly two months, Georgians have reported problems with state cash assistance payments given through what folks are calling the "Kemp cards." They're talking about declined transactions, money gone before it could be spent, and most recently, problems with activating the card. "I was so excited...
