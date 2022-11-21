ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

wfxl.com

Colony Bank donates $500,000 to 10 Georgia hospitals

Colony Bank announced the donation of $500,000 to ten rural hospitals throughout Georgia as part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. This program aims to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to many Georgians. Colony Bank CEO Heath Fountain says “we are so...
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker blasted by old coach in latest scandal

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, is embroiled in yet another scandal. This one centers around a tax break he claimed on his $3 million home in a Dallas, Texas, suburb that was only intended for primary residences. And that’s led a new ad for Walker’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Read more... The post Herschel Walker blasted by old coach in latest scandal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

ABAC opens admission free holiday concert to the community December 8

Christmas cheer will abound on December 8, when students, faculty members, and community musicians join hands, hearts, and their vocal and instrumental abilities for a holiday concert at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC President Tracy Brundage says the 6:30 p.m. concert in Howard Auditorium will be open to the community...
TIFTON, GA
11Alive

Pro-gun group seeks new Georgia legislation

ATLANTA — Backers of gun rights in Georgia want even more of them. Earlier this year, lawmakers gave gun owners the right to carry firearms without a government permit. Now they want the minimum age lowered. The Republican majority at the state Capitol has expanded gun rights for much...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
High School Football PRO

Wrightsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CLINCH COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

The Senate runoff in Georgia is just weeks away. But despite setbacks and efforts at voter suppression, there was some history made in the state: Voters sent the first two Muslim women to the state legislature. One of them, State Sen.-elect Nabilah Islam, joins Mehdi to discuss her work in politics, her campaign and more.Nov. 23, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia may become only state with Medicaid work requirements

ATLANTA — Georgia is set to become the only state to have work requirements for Medicaid coverage. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s re-election — and a surprising Biden administration decision not to appeal a federal court ruling — have freed the state to introduce its plan that would allow for a limited increase in the pool of low-income residents eligible for Medicaid.
GEORGIA STATE
wspa.com

Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. The documents were filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question 828 during the next special election, set for March 7, 2023. Monday was the final day to file any protests against it.
OKLAHOMA STATE

