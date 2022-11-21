Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Microsoft Store has you covered with the best gifts, big discounts, and easier shopping
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Black Friday and Cyber Monday Microsoft Store deals. Whether scouting the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, stretching budgets amidst inflation, or making sure presents arrive on time – Microsoft Store has you covered with the best gifts, big discounts, and easier shopping.
CBS Austin
Vibrant patterns, colorful prints, and comfy pjs, can all be found at Roller Rabbit!
Helping to outfit vibrant lives, roller rabbit has clothes, accessories, and home items that uplift and delight. Michelle Smyth from Roller Rabbit joins Chelsey Khan to share what we'll find at their Domain NORTHSIDE location this holiday season. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
CBS Austin
Learn from the Superhosts! Airbnb mentors can help you earn extra cash with your home!
Have you ever thought of earning extra income by sharing your own home while you are away visiting loved ones during the holidays? Well, one way to do that is by listing your space on Airbnb! And now it's easier than ever. Joining us now to talk about this and her experience being an Airbnb Superhost is Katie Kay Mead.
CBS Austin
Holiday eats, drinks and entertaining with Bourbon Blonde Blog
Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few entertaining products for the perfect holiday party. With 1g net carbs and less than 1g of sugar per serving, the Atkins Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Patties are delicious treats that keep you on track. Visit Atkins.com for more information and Walmart, Amazon, or your local retailers to purchase.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
CBS Austin
How to make sure holiday festivities are safe for your pets!
The holidays are a wonderful time for friends and family to get together in our homes and celebrate, however it can be easy to overlook potential hazards to your pet's health and safety. To prevent mishaps for your cuddly companions, it is important to ‘pet proof’ your home and to keep an eye out for potential hidden dangers. Dr. Emily Stefan, Veterinarian at VCA Animal Hospitals, is here with tips to have a safe and fun holiday season with your furry friends!
Mall of America expecting thousands of shoppers on Black Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Mall of America is expecting thousands of people to take advantage of holiday deals on Black Friday.The Rands family was the first in line - arriving at the front doors at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday."It was warmer, we did Thanksgiving lunch, and we decided let's let them go and experience it, and they've hung out and they've stuck it out," their mother said. The mall is also offering incentives to encourage in-person shopping; the first 200 people in line get a gift card valued at up to $500, and the first 4,000 people in line get a scratch-off ticket."It's more than just the deals -- this is a tradition," said Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Business Development at the Mall of America. There are families that line up year after year, she said.In addition to the shopping, visitors will also see the mall decorated in the holiday spirit, and there will also be live entertainment. Santa will also be visiting with families.The National Retail Federation estimates a record 166.3 million people will go shopping this weekend.
Why do we call it Black Friday?
Many know the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as 'Black Friday,' but why?
Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100? Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget. You can actually find impressive […]
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!
Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
Get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday deal
Hulu is offering an unbeatable Black Friday deal of 12 months of ad-supported service for just $1.99 per month. Snag this discount until November 29.
Comments / 0