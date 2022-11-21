ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Austin

Microsoft Store has you covered with the best gifts, big discounts, and easier shopping

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Black Friday and Cyber Monday Microsoft Store deals. Whether scouting the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, stretching budgets amidst inflation, or making sure presents arrive on time – Microsoft Store has you covered with the best gifts, big discounts, and easier shopping.
CBS Austin

Holiday eats, drinks and entertaining with Bourbon Blonde Blog

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few entertaining products for the perfect holiday party. With 1g net carbs and less than 1g of sugar per serving, the Atkins Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Patties are delicious treats that keep you on track. Visit Atkins.com for more information and Walmart, Amazon, or your local retailers to purchase.
CBS Austin

How to make sure holiday festivities are safe for your pets!

The holidays are a wonderful time for friends and family to get together in our homes and celebrate, however it can be easy to overlook potential hazards to your pet's health and safety. To prevent mishaps for your cuddly companions, it is important to ‘pet proof’ your home and to keep an eye out for potential hidden dangers. Dr. Emily Stefan, Veterinarian at VCA Animal Hospitals, is here with tips to have a safe and fun holiday season with your furry friends!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America expecting thousands of shoppers on Black Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Mall of America is expecting thousands of people to take advantage of holiday deals on Black Friday.The Rands family was the first in line - arriving at the front doors at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday."It was warmer, we did Thanksgiving lunch, and we decided let's let them go and experience it, and they've hung out and they've stuck it out," their mother said. The mall is also offering incentives to encourage in-person shopping; the first 200 people in line get a gift card valued at up to $500, and the first 4,000 people in line get a scratch-off ticket."It's more than just the deals -- this is a tradition," said Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Business Development at the Mall of America. There are families that line up year after year, she said.In addition to the shopping, visitors will also see the mall decorated in the holiday spirit, and there will also be live entertainment. Santa will also be visiting with families.The National Retail Federation estimates a record 166.3 million people will go shopping this weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ValleyCentral

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100? Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget.  You can actually find impressive […]
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!

Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
AUSTIN, TX

