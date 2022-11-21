ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Alleged gay nightclub shooter’s grandfather is California legislator: Report

By Brad Dress
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05XI5z_0jIpNwy000

Authorities have named Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, as the lone suspect in the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night that left five people dead and at least 25 others injured.

Police recovered a long gun and a handgun from Club Q, a popular gay and lesbian bar in Colorado Springs. The New York Times reported that the suspect fired an AR-15 style rifle and was wearing body armor.

The Colorado Springs mayor said a nightclub patron grabbed the handgun from Aldrich, who was then subdued by at least two patrons.

Police are still trying to piece together a motive and additional details about the suspect, who is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

But some information has surfaced about Aldrich.

In June 2021, a man with the same name and age was arrested for making a bomb threat to a suburban neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs, according to The Gazette, a local newspaper.

Aldrich’s mother told police her son threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons, according to The Gazette.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the neighborhood and shut the area down until Aldrich came out of a house he was in.

Aldrich was charged with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping, but the charges were later dropped and the records were sealed.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said all indications were that it was the same person.

The incident raised questions about Colorado’s red flag law, which empowers authorities to temporarily seize firearms from an individual determined as a potential threat to the community.

Aldrich’s mother, Laura Voepel, was living at a home in the Colorado Springs neighborhood until the June 2021 incident, when she was asked to move out, according to The New York Times . Aldrich may have been staying nearby at his grandparent’s house.

Facebook posts shared on Laura Voepel’s page show that Aldrich’s grandfather is Randy Voepel, a Republican state lawmaker in the California State Assembly representing east San Diego County, who compared the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to the Revolutionary War.

Randy Voepel lost his seat to a challenger in the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Colorado Springs: Accused shooter related to former Assemblyman Randy Voepel

The accused Colorado Springs shooter is the grandson of Republican California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, who represents eastern San Diego County."Randy Voepel certainly had a reputation as an extremist, as a loose cannon, as a hard-right, MAGA Republican — who was anti-gay, racist and very pro-second amendment," said Democratic Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, who represents Laguna Beach.Voepel, who lost in the midterm elections, has not commented on allegations that his grandson Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Voepel's grandson has been charged on suspicion of hate crimes and murder. "No one wakes up with kind of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KION News Channel 5/46

Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

As teen opioid overdoses skyrocket, many schools still unprepared

(BCN) — Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student — watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more […]
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman

President Biden on Tuesday called Richard Fierro, an Army veteran who has been credited with taking down the gunman inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden personally thanked Fierro “for his bravery and for his just instinct to act.” “The president just moments ago […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
abc10.com

His daughter's life was changed by an alleged DUI driver. His message to everyone behind the wheel.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Highway Patrol plans to launch their maximum enforcement period Wednesday night. Their message is simple: don’t drink and drive. “We are putting the word out there that we are going to be out there with as many officers as we can, and hopefully that will deter some people from making that decision to get behind the wheel after having too much to drink,” said Officer Ricardo Ortiz, of the California Highway Patrol.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Millions of Californians hit the road for Thanksgiving

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – At the pump in Redwood City, drivers are seeing gas still in the five dollar range.  Gas prices are going down, though you’d have to shop around for gas in the four dollar range. Paying with cash is cheaper at most gas stations. Much like last year, most Thanksgiving travelers […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy