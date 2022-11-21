ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district

Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat

Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter...
WISCONSIN STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
The Independent

Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election

Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
ARIZONA STATE
Vox

Nevada just decided the battle for Senate control

Control of the United States Senate was decided Saturday night when the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner of Nevada’s election, cementing the Democrats’ hold on the chamber. A runoff election in Georgia will determine if the party gets a 51st vote:. Vice President...
NEVADA STATE

