Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district
Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat
Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Special election to fill Sen. Kiggans' seat set for Jan. 10, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A date has been set for the special election to fill the senate seat vacated by Sen. Jen Kiggans. Kiggans won the election in Virginia's Second Congressional District on Nov. 8. An announcement from Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the election is set for Jan....
Washington Examiner
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
WBAY Green Bay
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter...
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late...
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
Recount flips New Hampshire seat from Republican to Democrat — by one vote
The gold dome of the New Hampshire State Capitol building in Concord, NH. (Nikki O'Keefe Images/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A remarkable situation unfolded in New Hampshire on Monday night when an incumbent state representative lost his reelection bid for an eighth term by a single vote.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
Vox
Nevada just decided the battle for Senate control
Control of the United States Senate was decided Saturday night when the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner of Nevada’s election, cementing the Democrats’ hold on the chamber. A runoff election in Georgia will determine if the party gets a 51st vote:. Vice President...
