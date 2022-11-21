Read full article on original website
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
Look: Epic Ohio State vs. Michigan Hype Video Going Viral
With rivalry week finally here, all eyes will be on this Saturday's game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. Last year, Michigan rushed for nearly 300 yards in a 42-27 win over Ohio State. It was by far the most important victory of Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor.
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
LeBron James Gives Ohio State Buckeyes The 'Perfect' Gift Before Huge Michigan Matchup
Can you guess what it was?
Discover the Lowest Point in Ohio
The landscape of Ohio is a vast, rolling plain that stretches from north to south. This rolling plain covers the highest and lowest point in Ohio. In the state’s northern region lies Lake Erie and its plains which are part of The Great Lakes Plains extending into the southern parts of the state. The Allegheny Plateau makes up most of the eastern half. At the same time, the western territory consists mainly of grassland covered by sand, known locally as the Till Plains. Due to its relatively flat topography, Ohio’s diverse landscapes may not seem evident at first glance. Therefore, let us explore this exciting state, emphasizing the discovery of the lowest point in Ohio and other elements.
How to watch Carroll, Adams Central state championship games
WANE 15 will provide complete coverage of both the Carroll and Adams Central title games.
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach won't take bait on Harbaugh's third base comment
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s comments from his weekly press conference. Day spent about 24 minutes answering questions as No. 2 Ohio State is preparing to face No. 3 Michigan in a match-up of 11-0 teams on Saturday. The game will be televised by FOX with a noon start.
For Kansas City area fans, sports wins feel inevitable. Let’s appreciate them
Sunday night, I sat on the couch, a cocktail in hand, watching Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes trot onto the field. Trailing the Los Angeles Chargers by four, Kansas City needed to drive 75 yards in the final 1:46 to score a touchdown. A field goal would not be enough. And yet, there I reclined on […] The post For Kansas City area fans, sports wins feel inevitable. Let’s appreciate them appeared first on Missouri Independent.
