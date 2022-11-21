ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Montague Expressway in Santa Clara reopened following earlier closure due to crash

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHv6L_0jIpNVKV00

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KRON ) – The Montague Expressway at De La Cruz Boulevard has been reopened after being closed earlier due to a major injury traffic collision, according to a tweet from Santa Clara PD . Earlier, motorists were advised to expect traffic delays in Santa Clara.

Drivers were being asked to “avoid the area until further notice” or, alternatively, to “slow down [and] follow the instructions of staff on scene.”

“The roadway has reopened,” police tweeted as of 2:15 p.m. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Multi-vehicle injury crash on Carquinez Bridge causing heavy delays

(KRON) — Units are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the Carquinez Bridge, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. The accident occurred on the eastbound 80, midspan on the bridge and involved eight vehicles, the tweet states. Drivers are advised to expect prolonged, heavy delays entering Solano County on the eastbound 80s. […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Firefighters and CAL FIRE responded to a call of multiple vehicles on fire at a tow yard Thanksgiving morning. The fire was at the intersection of Obata and Southside Drive in southside Gilroy, said firefighters. The fire was put out, but firefighters will remain to ensure there are no remaining hot The post Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at risk man safely located in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Missing Fremont man Eleandrei Palisoc has been safely located, officials said on Thursday. Palisoc had gone missing on Wednesday after boarding a BART train. KRON On is streaming live news now Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Millions of Californians hit the road for Thanksgiving

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – At the pump in Redwood City, drivers are seeing gas still in the five dollar range.  Gas prices are going down, though you’d have to shop around for gas in the four dollar range. Paying with cash is cheaper at most gas stations. Much like last year, most Thanksgiving travelers […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
richmondstandard.com

Person suffers serious injuries in Richmond Parkway crash

A person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Richmond Parkway early Tuesday that caused one of the vehicles to roll over multiple times and end up down a steep embankment, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefighters. A rope system had to be used...
RICHMOND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KRON4 News

Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

One Dead in Highway 4 Crash Near Martinez

The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
MARTINEZ, CA
yumadailynews.com

1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash

YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
YUMA, AZ
KRON4 News

Brentwood police looking for indecent exposure suspect

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police in the East Bay are looking for a man they allege exposed his private parts at a Kohl’s store. The alleged incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Kohl’s at 5511 Lone Tree Way. Officers released a video and photos showing a suspect who “appears to be an […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

60-year-old Livermore woman reported missing

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday. Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big rig crash on Highway 4 near Martinez kills driver

MARTINEZ -- The driver of a big rig was killed Monday morning on westbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County west of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted at 5:24 a.m. to the crash east of McEwen Road. The big rig was going west on the highway when it left the road and went up an embankment on the right side, CHP officials said. It came down, traveled across the highway and hit the center median, according to the CHP. CHP officers and other first responders arrived, and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the CHP. Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.  
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy