Montague Expressway in Santa Clara reopened following earlier closure due to crash
SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KRON ) – The Montague Expressway at De La Cruz Boulevard has been reopened after being closed earlier due to a major injury traffic collision, according to a tweet from Santa Clara PD . Earlier, motorists were advised to expect traffic delays in Santa Clara.
Drivers were being asked to “avoid the area until further notice” or, alternatively, to “slow down [and] follow the instructions of staff on scene.”
“The roadway has reopened,” police tweeted as of 2:15 p.m. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
