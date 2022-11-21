Montague Expressway in Santa Clara reopened following earlier closure due to crash

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KRON ) – The Montague Expressway at De La Cruz Boulevard has been reopened after being closed earlier due to a major injury traffic collision, according to a tweet from Santa Clara PD . Earlier, motorists were advised to expect traffic delays in Santa Clara.

Drivers were being asked to “avoid the area until further notice” or, alternatively, to “slow down [and] follow the instructions of staff on scene.”

“The roadway has reopened,” police tweeted as of 2:15 p.m. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.