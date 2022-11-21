ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

What could the search for the next LMPD chief look like?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If past hiring processes are any indicator, the search for a new LMPD chief could take a while as Louisville holds public input meetings, assembles or hires a search team and interviews finalists. Community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright says she'll be watching the process closely. "We need...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shepherdsville police chief retiring when new mayor begins term

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Louisville isn't the only department in the region looking for a new police chief after elections. Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin has announced he'll be retiring. In a statement Monday, he said he was already planning on it, but knew that Mayor-Elect Jose Cubero would appoint...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Thursday. LMPD said that around 6 p.m. they received reports of a shooting at 31st Street and River Park Drive. They found a man at the scene who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Cairo Jordan Killed in Louisville Before Being Left Near Pekin: Coleman

According to new information from an updated police affidavit, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman currently in custody and charged in the death of 5-Year-old Cairo Jordan, told police during an interview shortly after her arrest in San Fransisco, that Cairo Jordan was smothered by his mother in Louisville and then packed in trash bags, put in her own suitcase and driven to a wooded area near Pekin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville Mega Cavern

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lights Under Louisville, the more than one mile long Christmas light display at the Louisville Mega Cavern, is once again ready for guests. The excursion is a 1.1 mile drive through the cave that has over six million colored lights. This time, it may look a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville ranks as overall best city for coffee in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Recent data shows that Louisville's coffee scene is the best in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First. Mandoe, a digital signage company, analyzed independent reviews, prices and availability in compiling a list of where to find the best coffee cities in the country. Watch...
LOUISVILLE, KY

