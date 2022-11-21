Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Louisville lawmaker Pamela Stevenson first Black woman to run for AG in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville lawmaker is looking to make history in Kentucky. Democrat Pamela Stevenson has filed to run for attorney general in 2023. She is the first Black woman to run for the office. The retired Air Force colonel was elected to represent the 43rd House District...
WLKY.com
What could the search for the next LMPD chief look like?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If past hiring processes are any indicator, the search for a new LMPD chief could take a while as Louisville holds public input meetings, assembles or hires a search team and interviews finalists. Community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright says she'll be watching the process closely. "We need...
WLKY.com
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
WLKY.com
Shepherdsville police chief retiring when new mayor begins term
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Louisville isn't the only department in the region looking for a new police chief after elections. Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin has announced he'll be retiring. In a statement Monday, he said he was already planning on it, but knew that Mayor-Elect Jose Cubero would appoint...
WLKY.com
Parents call for state to investigate Adair youth detention center, reopen Louisville center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juanisha Saunders says she has not been able to visit or talk to her teenage son since he was transferred to the Adair County Youth Development Center on Nov. 9, two days before a riot at the facility. Each time she calls the facility, she is...
wdrb.com
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
Wave 3
IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WLKY.com
Must-see holiday light attractions in Louisville, southern Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and southern Indiana know how to get in the Christmas spirit. Whether that's stringing lights over a huge Christmas tree downtown or doing the same in an underground cave, there's no lack of spreading cheer. But if you're looking for things to get you in...
WLKY.com
Juice Bowl returns to Shawnee Park with hundreds taking part to watch the games and fellowship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Juice Bowl is a long standing tradition in west Louisville, from watching football games to enjoying delicious food. "It's not cold and it's not raining," said Nicole Hayden, a west Louisville resident. And that's just another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day, according to...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Thursday. LMPD said that around 6 p.m. they received reports of a shooting at 31st Street and River Park Drive. They found a man at the scene who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.
WLKY.com
'All his kids loved him': Family of Louisville homicide victim pushing for answers in unsolved case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays are always difficult for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. For victims whose cases are still unsolved, it only adds to their grief. “It was not supposed to happen, and somebody has to pay for that,” said Tabatha Clayborne. “My father...
WLKY.com
Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
LMPD: Fatal collision on Dixie Highway leaves 1 person dead, 2 in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes are blocked on Dixie Highway after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed a...
WLKY.com
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
wslmradio.com
Cairo Jordan Killed in Louisville Before Being Left Near Pekin: Coleman
According to new information from an updated police affidavit, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman currently in custody and charged in the death of 5-Year-old Cairo Jordan, told police during an interview shortly after her arrest in San Fransisco, that Cairo Jordan was smothered by his mother in Louisville and then packed in trash bags, put in her own suitcase and driven to a wooded area near Pekin.
Woman in 'critical condition' after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot and injured in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville Mega Cavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lights Under Louisville, the more than one mile long Christmas light display at the Louisville Mega Cavern, is once again ready for guests. The excursion is a 1.1 mile drive through the cave that has over six million colored lights. This time, it may look a...
WLKY.com
Louisville ranks as overall best city for coffee in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Recent data shows that Louisville's coffee scene is the best in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First. Mandoe, a digital signage company, analyzed independent reviews, prices and availability in compiling a list of where to find the best coffee cities in the country. Watch...
Comments / 2