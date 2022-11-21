ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Chesney returning to Evansville

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jc38t_0jIpMuJB00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Country singer Kenny Chesney will hit the Ford Center stage on May 20 with Kelsea Ballerini as part of his “I Go Back” tour.

Kenny Chesney has recorded more than 40 top 10 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country airplay charts. 32 of his songs have hit number one, and he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

CMA Awards: 2022 Winners

Tickets go on sale December 2 through Chesney’s website . According to Concert-archives.org, this is Chesney’s 10th career performance in Evansville.

