Bridgeport, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Nov. 24

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses updating your beneficiaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Post-holiday travel to be rainy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain may not be affecting your Thanksgiving Day, but it might affect your travel plans after the holiday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
BRIDGEPORT, WV
weelunk.com

Cheers to Vue 42 – Wheeling’s Newest Cocktail Bar!

Vue 42, Centre Market’s new cocktail bar, wants to know: Is it cocktail hour yet?. After nearly four months of drink crafting, menu building, and renovations at their historic Market Street location, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4 with a grand opening event featuring live music from local artist Haley Bundy.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Paula Sue Staats

Paula Sue Staats, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Richwood on April 20, 1960, a daughter of the late Thomas C. Staats and Paula A. Jackson Staats who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to her...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Eleanor Ball

Eleanor Ball, 91, of Fairmont passed away at her home on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born in Webster Springs on December 01, 1930, a daughter of the late Thomas William and Hazel Hamrick Knicley Riffle. She had worked at Giant Eagle and was a floral designer at Galloways Florist. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Church of Christ and was active in the Smithtown Community. She enjoyed making jewelry. Eleanor was an animal lover and was fond of her pets Heidi, Kitty and Nate. She most enjoyed time with her loving family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Diana Ball Freeland of Fairmont; one son Roger Ball of Fairmont; a daughter-in-law Brenda Cole Ball of Ohio; three brothers Donald Riffle of Mannington, William “Bill” Riffle and his wife Carla of Missouri, and David Riffle of Missouri; one brother-in-law Dr. Gene V. Ball and his wife Sarah Jane of Alabama; one sister Jane Atkinson and her husband Don of Missouri; three grandchildren Brian Freeland, Joshua Ball and his wife Morgan, and Rachel McPherson and her husband Brent; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband and World War II Era Veteran Jake Lester Ball, who’s cremains will be laid to rest with her, one son Keith Ball; one grandson Christopher Freeland three sisters Louise Smith, Helen Currey and Frances Hartley and one brother Robert Riffle. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to Mt. Nebo Church of Christ in care of Dean Bunner, 255 Mingo Lane, Fairmont, WV 26554. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Isiah Janes officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Lance Corporal Randy Antonk

Lance Corporal Randy Antonk, 68, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home. He was born September 30, 1954 in Fairmont, WV, a son of Loretta Antonk and the late Frank Antonk. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Linda Antonk. Randy was...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

November Teacher of the Month: Katy Cross Armstrong

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Katy Cross Armstrong has been selected as November’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. She is a math and computer science teacher at Fairmont High School. Watch the video above to learn more.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority unveils new electric van

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has reached a new milestone when it comes to electric vehicles. The first electric van for public transit in our area is now in operation. The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority has unveiled its newest 8 passenger van. The fully electric van has a range...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blaze, a very energetic dog, with her that is up for adoption and talked about the toys he likes. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Rain likely affecting holiday travel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After some beautiful Thanksgiving weather, rain will overtake the area overnight tonight through tomorrow morning. Then, more rain comes for Sunday, affecting much of the eastern United States. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Mary Patricia Retton Egress

Mary Patricia Retton Egress (known by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Nanny), 96, of Fairmont passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Retton. Mary is survived by her son, Richard J. “Dickie” Egress...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley

Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley, 92, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 after a 4 ½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Gene was born on a farm in Parrish Run, Marion County, to the late Philmore Riley and Emma McGruder Riley Nottingham. He graduated from Monongah High School in 1949. After graduation, he married his childhood sweetheart, Lola Robinson, who preceded him in death in 1995. Together, they raised four children on New Hill in Worthington.
FAIRMONT, WV

