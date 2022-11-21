Read full article on original website
Restaurant Road Trip: Big Sandy Brews
With beer, wine and food, few do it better than Big Sandy Brews in Bruceton Mills.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning Brushes and Combs
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning brushes and combs. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Nov. 24
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses updating your beneficiaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Post-holiday travel to be rainy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain may not be affecting your Thanksgiving Day, but it might affect your travel plans after the holiday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
connect-bridgeport.com
Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone Celebrates New Nutter Fort Location with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the relocation of Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone took place on Tuesday in Nutter Fort. James VanScoy, owner of the business, had operated for years at Meadowbrook Mall. The opportunity for the relocation came earlier in the fall. Nutter Fort Mayor Sam Maxson expressed his excitement...
weelunk.com
Cheers to Vue 42 – Wheeling’s Newest Cocktail Bar!
Vue 42, Centre Market’s new cocktail bar, wants to know: Is it cocktail hour yet?. After nearly four months of drink crafting, menu building, and renovations at their historic Market Street location, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4 with a grand opening event featuring live music from local artist Haley Bundy.
WDTV
Lewis County bringing ice skating rink to town for the first time
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time, Lewis County is preparing to open an ice-skating rink. It will be open from Friday, Nov. 28th until Dec. 4th on Main Ave. right across from the Glass Museum. Nate Stansberry is the City Manager. He said this is important for the...
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
Christmas parades in north central West Virginia
Here's a list of Christmas parades happening in north central West Virginia.
WDTV
Paula Sue Staats
Paula Sue Staats, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Richwood on April 20, 1960, a daughter of the late Thomas C. Staats and Paula A. Jackson Staats who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to her...
WDTV
Eleanor Ball
Eleanor Ball, 91, of Fairmont passed away at her home on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born in Webster Springs on December 01, 1930, a daughter of the late Thomas William and Hazel Hamrick Knicley Riffle. She had worked at Giant Eagle and was a floral designer at Galloways Florist. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Church of Christ and was active in the Smithtown Community. She enjoyed making jewelry. Eleanor was an animal lover and was fond of her pets Heidi, Kitty and Nate. She most enjoyed time with her loving family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Diana Ball Freeland of Fairmont; one son Roger Ball of Fairmont; a daughter-in-law Brenda Cole Ball of Ohio; three brothers Donald Riffle of Mannington, William “Bill” Riffle and his wife Carla of Missouri, and David Riffle of Missouri; one brother-in-law Dr. Gene V. Ball and his wife Sarah Jane of Alabama; one sister Jane Atkinson and her husband Don of Missouri; three grandchildren Brian Freeland, Joshua Ball and his wife Morgan, and Rachel McPherson and her husband Brent; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband and World War II Era Veteran Jake Lester Ball, who’s cremains will be laid to rest with her, one son Keith Ball; one grandson Christopher Freeland three sisters Louise Smith, Helen Currey and Frances Hartley and one brother Robert Riffle. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to Mt. Nebo Church of Christ in care of Dean Bunner, 255 Mingo Lane, Fairmont, WV 26554. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Isiah Janes officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
Lance Corporal Randy Antonk
Lance Corporal Randy Antonk, 68, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home. He was born September 30, 1954 in Fairmont, WV, a son of Loretta Antonk and the late Frank Antonk. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Linda Antonk. Randy was...
WDTV
November Teacher of the Month: Katy Cross Armstrong
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Katy Cross Armstrong has been selected as November’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. She is a math and computer science teacher at Fairmont High School. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority unveils new electric van
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has reached a new milestone when it comes to electric vehicles. The first electric van for public transit in our area is now in operation. The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority has unveiled its newest 8 passenger van. The fully electric van has a range...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blaze, a very energetic dog, with her that is up for adoption and talked about the toys he likes. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
Rain likely affecting holiday travel
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After some beautiful Thanksgiving weather, rain will overtake the area overnight tonight through tomorrow morning. Then, more rain comes for Sunday, affecting much of the eastern United States. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Kayleigh Castro with Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization joined First at 4 on Monday.
WDTV
Mary Patricia Retton Egress
Mary Patricia Retton Egress (known by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Nanny), 96, of Fairmont passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Retton. Mary is survived by her son, Richard J. “Dickie” Egress...
WDTV
Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley
Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley, 92, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 after a 4 ½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Gene was born on a farm in Parrish Run, Marion County, to the late Philmore Riley and Emma McGruder Riley Nottingham. He graduated from Monongah High School in 1949. After graduation, he married his childhood sweetheart, Lola Robinson, who preceded him in death in 1995. Together, they raised four children on New Hill in Worthington.
