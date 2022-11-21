BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone’s wallets, but non-profit leaders are offering an easy and affordable way you can help those in need this holiday. Temperatures are dropping as we get into these colder months, which means energy bills are bound to start going up. Leaders will The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said that many people across the state this year are going to struggle to afford their bills and stay warm.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO