ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Premier Family Dentistry holds ribbon cutting for new building

ALABASTER – On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Shelby County Chamber held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new location of Premier Family Dentistry in Alabaster. “We had a great time joining The Shelby County Chamber last Thursday to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the newly constructed Premier Family Dentistry off Highway 119,” Alabaster Public relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The business moved into the new location from just down the road. Their new building is beautiful and state-of-the-art, and we are very excited to see them growing and thriving here in Alabaster.”
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Firehouse Ministries resident offers inspiring message of gratitude

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Charles Powell spent the day spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving at Firehouse Ministries. As a resident at the shelter, he helped volunteers serve a holiday feast to more than 100 men. "I am thankful to God, my creator, for a place called the Firehouse Shelter, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone’s wallets, but non-profit leaders are offering an easy and affordable way you can help those in need this holiday. Temperatures are dropping as we get into these colder months, which means energy bills are bound to start going up. Leaders will The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said that many people across the state this year are going to struggle to afford their bills and stay warm.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

4 spots closing in Birmingham + who’s planning to reopen

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. 1. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'It's such a blessing:' Salvation Army serving Thanksgiving meals

As many gather around the table with their loved ones on Thanksgiving, people are thankful for the company and the many blessings in their lives. However, there are those who can't count on a meal every day. The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Command held their annual Thanksgiving lunch. This is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 21

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Olive Garden in Gardendale. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Olive Garden | Gardendale. Project: Olive Garden in City of Gardendale.
GARDENDALE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Search for historic Coca-Cola mural image underway in Calera

CALERA – Calera Main Street is asking for help from the community to find historical references for what is believed to be an old Coca-Cola advertising mural located in an alley off Highway 25 in downtown Calera. The program has plans to restore the old mural as part of revitalizing the historic district and adding public art to the area.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End clinic and food bank provided eligible patients with everything needed to make the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Cahaba’s social work team provided registered patients in need with a turkey to share with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

A recipe for cancer, new clinical trial comes to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow morning, families all over will work to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to remember, but Faeth Therapeutics hopes to find a recipe just right for taking down cancer. CEO of the company, Anand Parikh tells CBS42 their company was built to be the first of its kind in history, developing what […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

VIDEO; Hueytown HS Band

The Hueytown High School Golden Gopher Marching Band is the largest in the Jefferson County School District and it makes a difference in its sound. It's loud and its 160 members even like to use props to add to its excitement for the crowd. Band director Dwight Caddell is in his seventh and final year leading the group and he wanted to make it memorable, with a halftime show called "The King."
HUEYTOWN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy