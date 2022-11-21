Read full article on original website
Though closing at the end of the year, Downtown YMCA facility leaves legacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Downtown YMCA facility in Birmingham on 4th Avenue is closing permanently, but even though it’s closing, it leaves a lasting impact on the downtown community. Two longtime members said it created a healthy lifestyle for its members, both physically and socially. The pandemic changed...
Premier Family Dentistry holds ribbon cutting for new building
ALABASTER – On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Shelby County Chamber held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new location of Premier Family Dentistry in Alabaster. “We had a great time joining The Shelby County Chamber last Thursday to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the newly constructed Premier Family Dentistry off Highway 119,” Alabaster Public relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The business moved into the new location from just down the road. Their new building is beautiful and state-of-the-art, and we are very excited to see them growing and thriving here in Alabaster.”
Firehouse Ministries resident offers inspiring message of gratitude
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Charles Powell spent the day spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving at Firehouse Ministries. As a resident at the shelter, he helped volunteers serve a holiday feast to more than 100 men. "I am thankful to God, my creator, for a place called the Firehouse Shelter, that...
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone’s wallets, but non-profit leaders are offering an easy and affordable way you can help those in need this holiday. Temperatures are dropping as we get into these colder months, which means energy bills are bound to start going up. Leaders will The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said that many people across the state this year are going to struggle to afford their bills and stay warm.
4 spots closing in Birmingham + who’s planning to reopen
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. 1. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports...
Birmingham’s St. Paul United Methodist Church receives $500,000 grant from National Park Service
In May, the National Park Service announced St. Paul United Methodist Church would receive a grant for preservation, restoration, and repair. This week, the historic church was formally presented with its check. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell paid a special visit to the Birmingham church to present a $500,000...
'It's such a blessing:' Salvation Army serving Thanksgiving meals
As many gather around the table with their loved ones on Thanksgiving, people are thankful for the company and the many blessings in their lives. However, there are those who can't count on a meal every day. The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Command held their annual Thanksgiving lunch. This is...
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 21
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Olive Garden in Gardendale. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Olive Garden | Gardendale. Project: Olive Garden in City of Gardendale.
Jimmie Hale Mission needs delivery drivers for Thanksgiving to meet increased need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission helps serve hundreds of people suffering from homelessness in Birmingham and they’ve been seeing an increase in guests over the last few months. Leaders tell WBRC that this Thanksgiving, they are going to give out more than 700 meals. Executive Director,...
Looking to dine out this Thanksgiving? Here are some local restaurants open on the holiday
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — For most Americans, Thanksgiving means spending hours slaving over the stove in the kitchen, cooking up the turkey and all the trimmings. But some people prefer to save the hassle and just eat out on Turkey Day, and several local restaurants and haunts are making that easy this year.
Search for historic Coca-Cola mural image underway in Calera
CALERA – Calera Main Street is asking for help from the community to find historical references for what is believed to be an old Coca-Cola advertising mural located in an alley off Highway 25 in downtown Calera. The program has plans to restore the old mural as part of revitalizing the historic district and adding public art to the area.
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
Center Point approves purchase of 2 police Interceptors at recent City Council meeting
By Loyd Mcintosh, For the Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council approved the purchase of police vehicles during a rescheduled council meeting Monday, Nov. 14. In a brief meeting lasting less than 20 minutes, the Center City council approved a proposal from Stivers Ford for two Ford Police Interceptors at a price […]
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End clinic and food bank provided eligible patients with everything needed to make the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Cahaba’s social work team provided registered patients in need with a turkey to share with...
A recipe for cancer, new clinical trial comes to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow morning, families all over will work to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to remember, but Faeth Therapeutics hopes to find a recipe just right for taking down cancer. CEO of the company, Anand Parikh tells CBS42 their company was built to be the first of its kind in history, developing what […]
VIDEO; Hueytown HS Band
The Hueytown High School Golden Gopher Marching Band is the largest in the Jefferson County School District and it makes a difference in its sound. It's loud and its 160 members even like to use props to add to its excitement for the crowd. Band director Dwight Caddell is in his seventh and final year leading the group and he wanted to make it memorable, with a halftime show called "The King."
