Greene has to “take the layups” in second start, Brown says
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — After leading WVU to a gritty three-point win over Oklahoma, Greene made his first collegiate start against Kansas State. He will make it two in a row on Saturday as he gets the nod for the regular season finale against Oklahoma State. One of Greene’s...
WVU football at Oklahoma State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2023 West Virginia football season comes to an end on Friday when the Mountaineers travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. WVU football at Oklahoma State game information. Time: Noon ET.
Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year
One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon. Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.
Plenty still to play for in season finale for WVU
No matter the outcome of Saturday’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma State, West Virginia (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) will not play in the postseason for the second time in four years. Despite the team having no opportunity to “go bowling,” there is still plenty to play for, and reasons to...
Ell earns Academic All-District honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams. The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.
Garrett Greene named WVU starting QB vs. OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced that Garrett Greene will start behind center once again this Saturday versus Oklahoma State. Greene, who has played a significant number of snaps in each of the last two games, will make his second collegiate start at quarterback against the Cowboys.
WVU hoops set for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off
The four-team Beach Division field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced today, featuring four power conference programs that are set to compete for early-season bragging rights next November. SMU, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin make up the four-team Beach Division of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort...
WVU falls to No. 1 Texas on Senior Day
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 1 Texas at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Wednesday’s match was senior day at the coliseum. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell and senior defensive specialist Natalie Winter were honored for their contributions to West Virginia volleyball following the match.
RB Anderson to “get some more work” this week vs. OSU
Due to numerous injuries to WVU’s running back room, redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson has been thrown into the fire over the last two weeks. The three-headed monster of Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr. and CJ Donaldson carried the Mountaineers for most of the season. Unfortunately, the trio of ball carriers all sustained injuries within a two-week span and the offense hasn’t been quite the same since.
Quick Hits: Brown on Garrett Greene, special teams hiccup and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown addressed the media, Tuesday, ahead of West Virginia’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers will not only look to end the 2022 campaign on a high note, but will aim to snap a lengthy losing streak against the Cowboys. Here are the...
After first loss, WVU aims to bounce back vs. Portland St.
West Virginia won its first four games by an average of 23.8 points before sustaining its initial blemish of the campaign. The Mountaineers (4-1) now look to bounce back from the defeat when they face Portland State (2-3) on Friday night in the consolation side of the bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore.
Edey’s 24 leads No. 24 Purdue as fouls plague WVU
Zach Edey was just as advertised for No. 24 Purdue as the West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the Boilermakers 80-68 in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy on Thursday. Standing at 7-foot-4, Edey was an imposing force for the victorious Boilermakers, leading the game with 24 points including 10 from the free throw line. The tallest player in Big Ten history also utilized his frame to grab 12 rebounds and reject a shot.
No. 24 Purdue, West Virginia meet in battle of unbeatens
Purdue squeaked into this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 24. West Virginia wedged its way into a spot near the bottom of the “also receiving votes” list. But this could change dramatically — for one or both squads — after playing in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament that opened Wednesday in Portland, Ore. The winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between Purdue (3-0) and WVU (4-0) likely will face No. 2 Gonzaga in Friday’s semifinals.
State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
Albany, N.Y. (AP) — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36...
NY gov signs novel law that limits cryptomining, for now
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is taking a first-in-the-nation step to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining, under legislation that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Tuesday. The measure comes amid growing scrutiny of the cryptocurrency industry following this month’s collapse of the FTX exchange. But New...
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since ’98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
