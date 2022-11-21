ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Giving thanks to falling gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving

By Kayla Welytok
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gas prices across the nation are continuing to drop, including here at home, so let’s give thanks to the little things.

The national average is now $3.66, down $0.11 from November 14.

Gas prices locally are now dropping, just in time for Thanksgiving travels.

New York’s average is now $3.85, up $0.05 from November 14.

On November 14, 2021, the New York average was $3.57.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.77, down $0.04 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

  • Batavia – $3.71 (down 7 cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.76 (down 2 cents from last week)
  • Elmira – $3.69 (down 8 cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.80 (no change from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.80 (down 2 cents from last week)
  • Rome – $3.89 (down 2 cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.77 (down 4 cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.91 (down 4 cents from last week)

Diesel fuel prices remain elevated, with the national average at $5.30, up from $3.65 one year ago.

The New York average for diesel is $5.95 compared to $3.76 one year ago.

According to AAA, Lower demand coupled with increased production from refineries that came back online, after being shut down for scheduled maintenance, is producing relief at the pump heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week.

