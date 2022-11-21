Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
KSBW.com
The opening of ice skating by the bay in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey is returning this Friday, Nov. 25. The rink is located in Custom House Plaza. The rink will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Adjusted hours will be on Dec. 5 through 12 and again on Dec. 12 to 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
First-ever documented newborn humpback whale calf seen off Monterey coast
A whale-watching company has documented the first-ever newborn humpback calf found off the Monterey coast.
benitolink.com
Hollister council approves penalties for misuse of public parking lots
Someone wrote "please do not enter" near the Briggs Building stairs and left a can and a bag full of things. Photo by Noe Magaña. The mostly empty parking garage in the Briggs Building has become a haven for homeless and skateboarders at times, according to police. Photo by John Chadwell.
KSBW.com
Gun buyback event planned for Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback event in Morgan hill on Dec. 10. The event will go from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and be held at the Morgan Hill Sports Center. Anyone can turn in a gun, and no...
KSBW.com
2 Central Coast police chiefs departing to join the Monterey County Sheriff's office
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto announced her management team on Monday. Her new team includes current King City Police Chief Keith Boyd and Del Rey Oaks Police Chief Jeff Hoyne. Boyd will become Sheriff-Elect Nieto’s undersheriff and Hoyne will become a Chief Deputy. It is...
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
KMPH.com
Merced woman reaches out over pink slip dispute, accuses credit union of wrongdoing
MERCED, Calif. — "I still kept calling the bank repeatedly and I was greeted with. If you continue calling the bank, you're not going to get any further. Call after call after call I was hung up on. I was put on hold. I was disrespected," said Christina Nadeau, from Merced.
montereycountyweekly.com
Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.
The first thing a visitor to Goodwill Central Coast’s Salinas headquarters notices is its sheer size. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse has 21 loading docks, and trucks come and go daily, delivering donated goods from over a dozen locations. Goods are sorted, priced and tagged, then shipped out daily to stores, which receive new secondhand goods every day.
KSBW.com
What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
KSBW.com
FBI agents raid San Luis Obispo accounting firm with ties to Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — FBI agents have raided a San Luis Obispo accounting firm with ties to Monterey. On Friday, federal agents served a search warrant at Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy Corporation. The company has offices in Monterey and Santa Barbara. Not much is known about the raid the FBI is...
KSBW.com
The CHP will have a Maximum Enforcement Period for the holiday weekend
APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will be kicking off a maximum enforcement period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to the CHP, they will start their patrol at 6 p.m. and continue through Sunday, Nov. 27, until 11:59 p.m. CHP says during MEP all officers will be on patrol looking for unsafe drivers that include seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
KSBW.com
Salvation Army feeding the needy
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Ahead of the holiday season, The Salvation Army served more than 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in need. Families across Monterey County have been struggling with higher grocery prices because of inflation. A struggle that Latash Mcgaugh says her family has felt this year more than ever.
Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police commander Eddie Anderson confirmed with KION that he will be following Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a chief deputy. Anderson has been with Marina Police since 1997. He shared with KION that leaving Marina Police was one of the hardest decisions he has had to The post Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KION546.
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
KSBW.com
Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship
SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
'He was really gentle and loving': Former Benchlands resident stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz
A man was stabbed and killed in downtown Santa Cruz in the early hours of Monday morning. Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry knew the man as Neoklis Koumides, or "Nick the Greek." Police were searching for the suspect.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Soquel girl
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz COUNTY Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a missing girl from Soquel. Detectives said Sandy Arce was last seen near her home in the area of Winkle Park at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 831 471 1121. The post Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Soquel girl appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay F.C. announces its 2023 upcoming roster moves
SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. has announced several roster moves for its upcoming 2023 season by announcing the return of 14 players from its inaugural 2022 season. The union has successfully reached agreements with some of its key players, extending the contracts of forward Chase Boone, defender Morey Doner, midfielder Adrian Rebollar and goalkeeper Antony Siaha, as well as new contracts for midfielder Mobi Fehr, forward Sam Gleadle, defender Kai Greene and goalkeeper Carlos Herrera.
Comments / 0