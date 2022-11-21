ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

KSBW.com

Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

The opening of ice skating by the bay in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey is returning this Friday, Nov. 25. The rink is located in Custom House Plaza. The rink will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Adjusted hours will be on Dec. 5 through 12 and again on Dec. 12 to 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Gun buyback event planned for Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback event in Morgan hill on Dec. 10. The event will go from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and be held at the Morgan Hill Sports Center. Anyone can turn in a gun, and no...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.

The first thing a visitor to Goodwill Central Coast’s Salinas headquarters notices is its sheer size. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse has 21 loading docks, and trucks come and go daily, delivering donated goods from over a dozen locations. Goods are sorted, priced and tagged, then shipped out daily to stores, which receive new secondhand goods every day.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

The CHP will have a Maximum Enforcement Period for the holiday weekend

APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will be kicking off a maximum enforcement period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to the CHP, they will start their patrol at 6 p.m. and continue through Sunday, Nov. 27, until 11:59 p.m. CHP says during MEP all officers will be on patrol looking for unsafe drivers that include seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

Salvation Army feeding the needy

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Ahead of the holiday season, The Salvation Army served more than 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in need. Families across Monterey County have been struggling with higher grocery prices because of inflation. A struggle that Latash Mcgaugh says her family has felt this year more than ever.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police commander Eddie Anderson confirmed with KION that he will be following Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a chief deputy. Anderson has been with Marina Police since 1997. He shared with KION that leaving Marina Police was one of the hardest decisions he has had to The post Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship

SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Soquel girl

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz COUNTY Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a missing girl from Soquel. Detectives said Sandy Arce was last seen near her home in the area of Winkle Park at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 831 471 1121. The post Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Soquel girl appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Bay F.C. announces its 2023 upcoming roster moves

SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. has announced several roster moves for its upcoming 2023 season by announcing the return of 14 players from its inaugural 2022 season. The union has successfully reached agreements with some of its key players, extending the contracts of forward Chase Boone, defender Morey Doner, midfielder Adrian Rebollar and goalkeeper Antony Siaha, as well as new contracts for midfielder Mobi Fehr, forward Sam Gleadle, defender Kai Greene and goalkeeper Carlos Herrera.
MONTEREY, CA

