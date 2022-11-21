Some said he was a loner. Others said he could be gruff and unresponsive. Police revealed that on Andre Bing’s cellphone, they discovered what he termed a “death note”, in which he complained about changes to his employment status, and what he termed other staff’s harassment of him about it. On the note were names which the authorities had blackd out, suggesting they were the ones he planned to attack.“They laughed at me and said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer,” he wrote, referring to the cannibal serial killer.“I would have never killed anyone that would have entered my home.”As America...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO