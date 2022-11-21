Read full article on original website
wach.com
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
WRDW-TV
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
Man found shot to death inside car down North Augusta embankment, identity released
WRDW-TV
Suspect in Burke County standoff loses leg from shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Burke County standoff and hostage situation last week, is still in the hospital from the incident. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, the suspect was shot during the standoff and is still in the hospital and expected to be released next week. McCardell will be transferred to Burke County jail and will be granted a bond hearing.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
Body of missing Belvedere man found according to family, Aiken Co. Coroner’s Office
UPDATE, 11/22/2022, 5:22 P.M. – The missing Belvedere man was found deceased on Tuesday afternoon according to his family and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. According to authorities, Kenneth Dale Williams was found at the bottom of a steep embankment along Belvedere Clearwater Road near the area where he was last seen. The Coroner’s Office […]
WIS-TV
Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy reveals that a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, was shot to death. A hunter discovered Ridge Spring native Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday. The...
WJBF.com
Third murder suspect wanted in shooting death of Augusta man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a murder suspect. 19-year-old Ricard Daggett is wanted in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr., that occurred on Tullocks Hill Drive, November 20th. Daggett was last seen...
walterborolive.com
Fatal wreck on Bells Hwy
An Allendale woman died in a single-vehicle high-speed wreck in the 7000 block of Bells Highway (S.C. Hwy. 64) on Thursday Nov. 17 at 12:49 p.m. According to witnesses, the westbound Hyundai Tucson swerved off the road, then crossed into the eastbound ditch where it struck two driveway culverts and several trees.
WRDW-TV
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying
SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
SLED charges Aiken County woman with identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud. SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
wach.com
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
wfxg.com
Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
South Augusta man dies in hospital after weekend shooting
A South Augusta man is dead following a shooting that happened in the Meadowbrook neighborhood between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge Road on Sunday night.
Driver flees after crash with mail delivery truck in North Augusta
A local mail carrier is recovering from injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue.
abccolumbia.com
Saluda county coroner rules weekend shooting a homicide
Saluda, SC (WOLO) — A shooting that Saluda County authorities tell us was reported over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a pond in the Monetta area of the county where they discovered a body. The Saluda County Coroner says the victim identified as 22 year old Zonnie Cyrus was murdered and after performing an autopsy on the remains Tuesday, determined that cause of death was from a gunshot wounds.
