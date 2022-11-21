Read full article on original website
fairburyjeffs.org
Turkey Your Principal….and the Winner is?
Fairbury Jr-Sr High School had the most food donated for the “Turkey Your Principal Food Drive”, which was sponsored by Mrs. Hamel and FCCLA. “Who would have known so many lessons could be shared with students simply by wearing a turkey costume? Some important lessons I hope students learn today are:
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all
Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
generalaviationnews.com
New manager takes the helm at KBIE
After 50 years at Beatrice Municipal Airport (KBIE) in Nebraska, Airport Manager Diana Smith has retired. Taking her place is Dennis Schmitt, an Air Force veteran who has worked in aviation his entire career. Schmitt grew up in Ord, Nebraska, and regularly biked to Evelyn Sharp Field (KODX) to see...
KSNB Local4
Recount scheduled for Adams Central School Board election
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A razor thin margin of three votes separate two candidates who want to be on the Adams Central Board of Education. That means an automatic recount on Dec. 7. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim...
klkntv.com
Blue Angels to dazzle Lincoln in Guardians of Freedom Airshow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Next August, the sound of jet engines roaring across the sky will thrill the city of Lincoln. The Guardians of Freedom Airshow is returning to Lincoln on Aug. 26-27. The family-friendly air show will be held at the Lincoln Airpark, offering stunt performances, exhibits and displays.
News Channel Nebraska
First responders team up for Stuff an Emergency Vehicle in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — With the holiday season upon us, first responders in Fairbury are looking for help from the community to help those going through hard times. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Fairbury Rural Fire Department, Jefferson County Ambulance and Blue Valley Community Action are teaming up for their annual Stuff the Emergency Vehicle event.
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
North Platte Telegraph
In addressing Nebraska prison overcrowding, panel participants point to staffing and job training shortfalls
With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press this week at a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads.” Four speakers, each representing a different aspect of the state's prison system, spoke on the lack of support for incarcerated people, which they primarily attributed to overcrowding and understaffing.
klkntv.com
Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
Corn Nation
About Lance Leipold As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
Lance Leipold is the current head coach of Kansas Jayhawks football. His name has come up in relation to the open Nebraska head football coach job. He is an intriguing candidate. Leipold started his collegiate career playing quarterback at Division III Wisconsin Whitewater. He started his coaching career as soon...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
Watch: Loose goat wrangled after several failed attempts in Nebraska
Animal control officers in Nebraska said a goat was finally corralled after evading capture on multiple occasions for nearly three weeks.
klkntv.com
Parents beware: Dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A consumer advocacy group is warning parents shopping for the holidays that dangerous, recalled toys are still being sold online. The U.S. Public Interest Research group’s 37th annual “Trouble in Toy-Land” safety report was released Thursday. The P.L.R.G. said it was able...
Daily Nebraskan
Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023
Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack outside North Star High School on Monday. According to officials, North Star’s School Resource Officer was called to the security office by security staff at 9:30 a.m. after a backpack was found outside an exterior door of the school by another member of the staff.
News Channel Nebraska
Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man credited with saving a family from a fiery crash was given a special honor on Monday. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
