10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19

A house in Brewster that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
BREWSTER, MA
Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life

Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won ahead of Thanksgiving

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving. One of the prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was purchased at Malden Mini Mart in Malden. Another prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was purchased at Mr K’s Discount Wine & Spirits in Newton. The final prize was sold at Beverly Food Mart in Beverly. It was from the game “Millions.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
DraftKings Maryland promo code: cap off Thanksgiving with bet $5, get $200 offer

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Between Maryland’s recent sports betting launch and the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day triple-header, our DraftKings Maryland promo code offer (here) unlocks a no-brainer promotion...
MARYLAND STATE
Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB’s status uncertain with thigh ailment

Patriots running back Damien Harris left Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a thigh injury. He’s officially questionable to return. It’s unclear exactly when the New England back suffered the ailment. The Vikings were on offense when the New England Patriots tweeted:. “Patriots injury update: RB...
Springfield, MA
