MassLive.com
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Brewster that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Focus on cars is choking Springfield, other midsize Mass. cities, report finds
Springfield and other so-called “Gateway Cities,” midsize cities seen as powerful engines for harnessing economic development opportunities across Massachusetts, can bolster their vitality and sense of shared community in a post-pandemic era by investing in their walkability atmosphere and diverse downtown commerce districts, among other considerations. A new...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life
Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
LGBTQ leaders confront Colorado Springs shooting, other hateful attacks
In the days after the Colorado Springs shooting that left five people dead and 18 injured at a queer nightclub, Massachusetts’ LGBTQ groups are continuing their fight in making sure members of their community are safe. “Every day our youth see, hear, and feel the burden of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won ahead of Thanksgiving
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving. One of the prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was purchased at Malden Mini Mart in Malden. Another prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was purchased at Mr K’s Discount Wine & Spirits in Newton. The final prize was sold at Beverly Food Mart in Beverly. It was from the game “Millions.”
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
What is a baby turkey called? And other facts about turkeys
Turkeys aren’t just for Thanksgiving dinner. They’re also an “important natural resource” for the commonwealth, according to the Massachusetts state website. Although, they might be common throughout the state, they’re not always well known. Here are a few facts to gobble up. What is a...
Mary Peltola becomes first Alaska Native elected to U.S. Congress
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, as well as Libertarian...
Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB’s status uncertain with thigh ailment
Patriots running back Damien Harris left Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a thigh injury. He’s officially questionable to return. It’s unclear exactly when the New England back suffered the ailment. The Vikings were on offense when the New England Patriots tweeted:. “Patriots injury update: RB...
