wtoc.com
Fight the War Within hosts third Thanksgiving Day feast
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When everyone else is with their families eating a spread of holiday food, the Fight the War Within Foundation wanted to make sure. those who can’t still have an invite to dinner. It’s what brought a couple of local servicemen and women to the Whitefield...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
Savannah Tribune
Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
wtoc.com
‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City. “Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad...
wtoc.com
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
wtoc.com
CMA CGM, Feed the Hungry hand out turkeys to families
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day on Savannah’s southside as a shipping company partnered with Feed the Hungry to hand-out 1,500 turkeys to families in need. There was a nice turnout for the give-away over at Windsor Forest Community Center. CMA CGM donated the turkeys and...
wtoc.com
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
wtoc.com
Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a big event to raise money for local community programs. The annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park in Savannah happened this morning thanks to United Way of the Coastal Empire. They had over 1200 runners for the 4...
wtoc.com
Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving early at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers and Army leaders are celebrating Thanksgiving a day early at Fort Stewart. Dining staff say they expect to serve at least 500 people Wednesday. The dining facility for the 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart was as the site for a family gathering of sorts.
wtoc.com
Skilled to Work: Ogeechee Tech Film Classes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beginning of a new career could be just a few clicks away. Students interested in film or TV production careers can take one of their first courses through Ogeechee Tech. “Lights, camera, action”. Those words can the start of a career in film or television...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Elvanzetta McCall
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elvanzetta McCall teaches at Coastal Academy in Liberty County. It’s a school for severe emotional behavior disorder, and also students with autism. McCall says she got into teaching because of her own family. “I got into Special Ed, because I had a sister with...
WJCL
Where to see Christmas tree lightings in Savannah and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: City of Pooler lights their Christmas Tree 2022. We've created a list of all the tree lightings in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see tree lightings. Savannah. Nov. 13: Tree Lighting; Memorial Park in Pooler; Enjoy live...
wtoc.com
Union Mission served 375 Thanksgiving meals to those in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission served more than 375 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and people in need. They also gave free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. More than 40 volunteers helped set up tables, prepare hot to-go boxed meals, and spread holiday cheer. “We have...
wtoc.com
Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District. One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving. It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds...
wtoc.com
400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of charities see the volume of requests for help go up as the holidays begin. Two groups in Statesboro team this week to help hundreds of families. Volunteers from Christian Social Ministries say this week’s food drop includes the non-perishables that everybody needs along with...
wtoc.com
Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season. The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.
WSAV-TV
Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond Hill
Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Richmond Hill that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …
wtoc.com
Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Georgia Southern graduate student team up for study on river
OGEECHEE RIVER, Ga. (WTOC) - A researcher from Georgia Southern will team with Ogeechee Riverkeeper to measure the environment in and along the part of the river in our community. She’ll test two particular spots along the river. This research comes as one company will be closing their plant...
