This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police
A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alert Homeowner Gets 2 Atlantic City, NJ, Teens Charged With Car Burglaries in Ventnor
Police in Ventnor say two teens from Atlantic City have been charged with car burglaries and the arrests are being credited to an alert homeowner. The scene unfolded Monday night at around 8:30 when a resident witnessed two subjects pulling on car door handles in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday”
CHERRY HILL, NJ – While the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as Black Friday, the day before the big day is often referred to as “Blackout Wednesday” due to the consumption of alcohol during the holiday festivities. The Chery Hill Police Department said Thanksgiving Eve is one the biggest drinking days of the year and are warning residents not to drive drunk. “Thanksgiving Eve, also called “Blackout Wednesday” is one of the biggest drinking days of the year, and in some areas, is a bigger drinking day than St. Patrick’s Day and New Years Eve,” the department said. “On The post Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drunken driver crashes into house, lands in living room: N.J. police
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River, N.J., house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were...
Teenager Was Driving More Than 85 MPH In Crash Injuring 2 Other Teens: Police
A teenager was driving more than 85 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crashed in Egg Harbor Township — injuring two teen passengers, authorities said. The 17-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident, who was not named, was charged with two counts of assault, police said in a statement on Monday, Nov. 21. He was issued summonses for speeding, reckless driving and careless driving as well.
Twin brothers charged in heroin, fentanyl drug bust in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police as well as other law enforcement have charged 16 people in a drug bust that was reportedly led by twin brothers, according to reports. Joseph and Justin Suarez, 37, are accused of leading a drug ring in Atlantic CIty’s Ducktown section as well as nearby areas, Philly Voice reported.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
Today Marks 31 Years Since Mark Himebaugh Disappeared in Middle Twp., NJ
Today marks 31 years since Mark Himebaugh disappeared. On November 25, 1991, 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh was walking towards a playground in Del Haven, Middle Township, and he hasn't been seen since. According to Middle Township Police, a park guard was the last person to see him at about 4:00 that...
WBOC
Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case
MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Minivan getaway driver gets 12 years for NJ, PA armed robberies
A 45-year-old Mercer County man who admitted to being a minivan getaway driver in a string of armed robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court. Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez, who has since...
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
Trenton Police Arrest Man For Criminal Attempt Homicide And Weapons Offenses
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) Trenton Police say that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Police…
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide
Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
Armed suspect steals thousands of dollars in Mayfair home invasion
Police say the masked suspect, who was armed with a gun, entered the home in the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
