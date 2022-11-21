CHERRY HILL, NJ – While the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as Black Friday, the day before the big day is often referred to as “Blackout Wednesday” due to the consumption of alcohol during the holiday festivities. The Chery Hill Police Department said Thanksgiving Eve is one the biggest drinking days of the year and are warning residents not to drive drunk. “Thanksgiving Eve, also called “Blackout Wednesday” is one of the biggest drinking days of the year, and in some areas, is a bigger drinking day than St. Patrick’s Day and New Years Eve,” the department said. “On The post Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday” appeared first on Shore News Network.

