Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday”

CHERRY HILL, NJ – While the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as Black Friday, the day before the big day is often referred to as “Blackout Wednesday” due to the consumption of alcohol during the holiday festivities. The Chery Hill Police Department said Thanksgiving Eve is one the biggest drinking days of the year and are warning residents not to drive drunk. “Thanksgiving Eve, also called “Blackout Wednesday” is one of the biggest drinking days of the year, and in some areas, is a bigger drinking day than St. Patrick’s Day and New Years Eve,” the department said. “On The post Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday” appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenager Was Driving More Than 85 MPH In Crash Injuring 2 Other Teens: Police

A teenager was driving more than 85 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crashed in Egg Harbor Township — injuring two teen passengers, authorities said. The 17-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident, who was not named, was charged with two counts of assault, police said in a statement on Monday, Nov. 21. He was issued summonses for speeding, reckless driving and careless driving as well.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBOC

Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case

MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
WILMINGTON, DE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

