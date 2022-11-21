ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Some outreach workers frustrated with city officials …. In St. Louis, some...
Fordo's Killer Pizza Offers Fantastic Neapolitan-Style Pizza [PHOTOS]

The Food Hall at City Foundry offers a wide selection of tasty food, and Fordo's Killer Pizza is a must-visit. From their pillow-like crust with the perfect amount of char to their fantastically flavored toppings, Fordo's pizzas won't let you down.
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
Heading to St. Louis malls this Black Friday? Here's where you should grab a bite to eat

The Galleria in Richmond Heights, Missouri, has something for everyone, from a Build-a-Bear Workshop to Eddie Bauer to Macy's. The Boulevard is an ideal counterpart, with a variety of dining experiences situated right across the street. Start your Black Friday by heading over to local coffee shop Deer Creek Coffee; try the signature waffle latte with maple spice and rich white chocolate, and grab a bagel or crepe if you're hungry. If you need a meal break around lunch or dinner, check out Maggiano's Little Italy, a Chicago-born Italian eatery known for its generous portions of pasta and other classic dishes. For something a little different, opt for Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras – the first mezcaleria of its kind in St. Louis – for Oaxacan cuisine and a craft cocktail menu.
