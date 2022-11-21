Read full article on original website
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis viewers share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving season
We asked, you answered! See what community members had to share about what they are thankful for.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
KSDK
St. Louis woman shares why she continues granting Christmas wishes for kids in need
ST. LOUIS — The folks at Santa’s Helpers Inc. have a slogan that reads, “So no child is without a gift this holiday season.” With Christmas Day approaching, they are hustling to meet their goals. “Oh, we get very busy. Keeps me getting good exercise,” said...
KMOV
St. Louis natives lead Marching Mizzou to NYC for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Marching Mizzou will bring a little M-I-Z to NYC this Thursday as the band takes part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in the program’s 137-year history. “This is a coveted invitation, and there will be a lot of black...
FOX2now.com
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Some outreach workers frustrated with city officials …. In St. Louis, some...
KSDK
Small Business Saturday Shopping at Addi Lu’s means joining a family
“We do glass engraving where we do not put it in a machine and tell a computer what to put it in, I do it all by hand,” says Stotts. “We do wood burning; we can personalize charcuterie boards where instead of putting in a machine, I hand personalize them.”
KSDK
Santa's Helpers has fulfilled St. Louis families' Christmas wishes for decades
Started by Rita Swiener, Santa's Helpers has provided St. Louis-area families in need with holiday gifts. The nonprofit serves over 3,500 children each year.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Fordo's Killer Pizza Offers Fantastic Neapolitan-Style Pizza [PHOTOS]
The Food Hall at City Foundry offers a wide selection of tasty food, and Fordo's Killer Pizza is a must-visit. From their pillow-like crust with the perfect amount of char to their fantastically flavored toppings, Fordo's pizzas won't let you down.
Sneak Peek: The Vandy Will Open Next Month in the Grove
The bar is the first brick and mortar from the popular mobile cocktail brand STL Barkeep
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
KSDK
Find unique gifts for those on your holiday shopping list at Jewels on Hampton
Jewels on Hampton is a hidden gem in South St. Louis where you are bound to knock those items off your Holiday list. Customers can find everything from custom jewelry, diamonds, precious jewels, rare currency, even collectibles and antiques. This unique shop doubles as full-service fine jewelry store with a...
feastmagazine.com
Heading to St. Louis malls this Black Friday? Here's where you should grab a bite to eat
The Galleria in Richmond Heights, Missouri, has something for everyone, from a Build-a-Bear Workshop to Eddie Bauer to Macy's. The Boulevard is an ideal counterpart, with a variety of dining experiences situated right across the street. Start your Black Friday by heading over to local coffee shop Deer Creek Coffee; try the signature waffle latte with maple spice and rich white chocolate, and grab a bagel or crepe if you're hungry. If you need a meal break around lunch or dinner, check out Maggiano's Little Italy, a Chicago-born Italian eatery known for its generous portions of pasta and other classic dishes. For something a little different, opt for Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras – the first mezcaleria of its kind in St. Louis – for Oaxacan cuisine and a craft cocktail menu.
KSDK
People in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood speak out after ongoing crime
ST. LOUIS — Six months ago, Rachelle White moved back into the Mark Twain neighborhood with her kids. "It was very quiet back then. I lived here 10 years ago," White said. The north side mom now sees a much different picture. "It's very unsettling. I have children. I...
KSDK
Salvation Army struck by thieves just before holidays
In recent months, car-related crimes have taken off across St. Louis. Now the Salvation Army is on the growing list of victims.
KSDK
Concerns arise in the Mark Twain Neighborhood in north St. Louis
There is a long list of police calls to that neighborhood. The area is near Union and West Florissant.
KSDK
Man dead, another injured after Wednesday shooting near St. Louis' West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot Wednesday evening near St. Louis' West End and Academy/Sherman Park neighborhoods, which resulted in the death of one man only blocks from Forest Park. It happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Union Boulevard. One man in...
