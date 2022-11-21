Read full article on original website
High Valley Transit's new Heber Valley routes
High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez has an update on the new Heber Valley routes and what's next for the Park City - Salt Lake City Connect.
Communities That Care to get new executive director
Outgoing Executive Director of Communities That Care, Mary Christa Smith, talks about what's next for the organization now that she's leaving after more than five years.
Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office, with $3B budget, gets new director
New director of the Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office Kim Christy talks about his new position and what the office does.
Summit County to protect more open space with $50M bond
Summit County Public Lands Manager Jessica Kirby discusses the Open Space Advisory Committee Notice of Interest process regarding the $50M open space bond.
