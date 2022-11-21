Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
townepost.com
Striving for Excellence
It’s not always easy trying to figure out your path in life. When Kyle Prewitt first went to college, his plan was to become an attorney. He earned a degree in criminology, appreciating the fact that his major didn’t require a lot of math courses. He was, however, obligated to complete an internship in corrections and law enforcement. To fulfill the corrections side, he worked at a residential detention facility for male juveniles. When it came time to secure a placement for the law enforcement requirement, he saw an ad declaring that Clinton, Indiana, was in need of reserve officers.
Robotic vehicles: IU Health unveils plans for new parking and support facility
IU Health on Tuesday unveiled plans for a huge parking facility and loading dock that will use automated vehicles to load supplies into the new $1.6 billion downtown hospital.
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
thedailyhoosier.com
Three scholarship players out for IU basketball against Little Rock
Indiana will be without the services of three scholarship players on Wednesday evening against Little Rock, including a starter. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal all emerged from the locker room not in uniform about 60 minutes prior to tip. Jackson-Davis appeared to be dealing with a back issue...
Indianapolis church providing hope and resources for refugee families
An Indianapolis northside church is doing what it can to help thousands of African refugees feel welcome in Indiana this Thanksgiving.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
eaglecountryonline.com
Winter Wonderland Christmas Essay Contest Finalists Announced
The winners will be announced Sunday during the Christmas Tree Lighting at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mayor Kelly Mollaun visited Central Elementary School today to meet with the 3rd, 4th and 5th grade finalists in the Winter Wonderland Christmas Essay Contest. The Christmas Essay topic asked students "How do you share the Christmas Spirit with others?" Having read all 300+ Christmas Essays, Mayor Mollaun stated overall the essays submitted this year were very positive and quite enjoyable to read.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
WIBC.com
Carmel Students Will Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
CARMEL — You might see some familiar faces in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Carmel High School’s Marching Greyhounds are one of the bands that will be performing in Thursday’s parade. Festivities will start at 8:45 a.m. in New York City. Chris Kreke, Associate...
'I just want to say thank you': Family thanks staff who help saved loved one
Cory Tiller collapsed during a basketball practice on Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Community School Corporation. CPR and an AED saved his life.
townepost.com
Carmel Christkindlmarkt Returns With New Vendors
The 2022 Christkindlmarkt is happening now! Until Dec. 30th, the authentic German Christmas market is occurring in downtown Carmel between the Palladium and the Tarkington Theater. Named USA TODAY’s 2021 Best Holiday Market, the Christkindlmarkt is an event guests do not want to miss. With more than 1 million visitors...
Thousands expected at annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner
The Mozel Sanders Foundation expects to feed 11,000 people on Thursday with the help of more than 700 volunteers. This is the 51st year for the event.
WANE-TV
Lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
WISH-TV
New government rules allow students with debt to file for bankruptcy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released new guidelines to make it easier for some people with student loan debt to file for bankruptcy. The change in the rules applies to people with only federal student loans. Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney in Indianapolis, told News...
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
Southside Times
Roncalli senior running back breaks career rushing record
Roncalli has a new record holder for career rushing yards. After rushing for 195 yards against New Palestine on Nov. 11, senior running back Luke Hansen has now eclipsed the school’s previous mark of 4,275 yards that was set by Joe Gillum (R’86) from 1983-85. The new record currently stands at 4,427 yards but can be added to this week thanks to the team’s win in the Regional on Friday vs. 4A #1 and previously unbeaten New Palestine. Hansen’s season total of 2,876 yards currently ranks him second in the state and sixth nationally.
wbaa.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - November 21, 2022
Lawrenceburg's girls basketball team picked up their third consecutive win on Monday.
