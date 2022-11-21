It’s not always easy trying to figure out your path in life. When Kyle Prewitt first went to college, his plan was to become an attorney. He earned a degree in criminology, appreciating the fact that his major didn’t require a lot of math courses. He was, however, obligated to complete an internship in corrections and law enforcement. To fulfill the corrections side, he worked at a residential detention facility for male juveniles. When it came time to secure a placement for the law enforcement requirement, he saw an ad declaring that Clinton, Indiana, was in need of reserve officers.

PLAINFIELD, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO