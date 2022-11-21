ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Congress gives final passage to renaming VA buildings after Isakson, Cleland

By Stan Honda/AFP, By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service, Special
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZV6HP_0jIpKjdA00
Johnny Isakson Special

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta-area Veterans Affairs buildings are being renamed for two former U.S. senators from Georgia who served as longtime advocates for America’s veterans.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills last week that authorized renaming the VA Regional Office in Decatur after the late Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson and the VA Medical Center in Atlanta for former Democratic Sen. Max Cleland, who died late last year.

“Our veterans deserve the best, and Senator Isakson always fought for them,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, sponsor of the bipartisan bill honoring Isakson. “Renaming the Atlanta VA Regional Office in his honor will inspire us to stand up for Georgia’s veterans every day like Senator Isakson did.”

Cleland, who lost both of his legs and right arm serving in Vietnam, served as administrator of the VA under then-President Jimmy Carter in the late 1970s and later spent one term in the Senate.

“Max Cleland was an empathetic leader and a passionate patriot with a warrior’s heart for our veterans and for Georgia,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, who sponsored the legislation honoring Cleland. “His life and legacy will live forever in our hearts.”

Both bills passed the House last week with bipartisan support after clearing the Senate earlier this year. They now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting

ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans have run out of options in their bid to block early Saturday voting ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Wednesday that counties choosing to offer early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, may do so. The Georgia Republican Party, Republican National Committee, and National Republican Senatorial Committee earlier had gone to both U.S. District Court and the Georgia Court of Appeals seeking to block...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement

Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
COLORADO STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

AROUND TOWN: 'That's just outrageous': Cobb court clerk pocketing fees raises concerns

After the revelation that Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has made herself a pretty penny off passport applications processed by her office, readers want to know — how is this legal? (This isn’t to mention Friday’s revelation that Taylor has been accused of ordering the destruction of records associated with those passport applications. That, as they say, is another can of worms – see Saturday’s page A1 for more.) ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker gets major boost

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

'Donald Trump this thing': Cobb Superior Court clerk accused of ordering passport fee record destruction

An employee of Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has accused Taylor of ordering her to destroy records related to her collection of passport fees, according to documents obtained by the MDJ. In a letter sent to the Board of Commissioners and other county staff Thursday, Taylor is alleged to have told accounting manager Maya Curry, “We're just going to Donald Trump this thing,” after her office received an open records request related to her fee collections. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb elections board approves early voting plan, precinct changes for runoff

MARIETTA — The Cobb County Board of Elections Tuesday approved plans to offer early in-person voting for the Dec. 6 runoff election, including on the weekend after Thanksgiving. The runoff election will only have one race on the ballot, pitting incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock held a slight lead over Walker after votes from the Nov. 8 general election were counted. But neither candidate gained more than 50% of the vote, sending the two into a runoff. ...
MARIETTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

How Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds  

ATLANTA — A new report looks at how Georgia’s schools are using the influx of nearly $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds that have flowed to districts across the state since 2020. While 10% of the funds were earmarked for the state Department of Education, the other 90% went directly to school districts. The federal funding did not come with the usual regulatory restrictions, providing districts with flexibility to use the money to address local needs. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy