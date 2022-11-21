Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Universal Store Says Total Group Sales (Excluding Thrills) Up 40.2% During 21 Weeks Ended 20 Nov
* FOR 21 WEEKS ENDED 20 NOV, TOTAL GROUP SALES (EXCLUDING THRILLS) UP 40.2%. * COMPANY SEEKS TO EXPAND AND CLUSTER STORE ROLLOUT PLAN BY STATE IN FY23. * EXPECTS 'CHANNEL MIX' TO CONTINUE TO NORMALIZE THROUGH BALANCE OF FY23. * DOES NOT CONSIDER IT APPROPRIATE TO PROVIDE FY23 GUIDANCE.
BRIEF-Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Files For IPO - SEC Filing
Nov 23 (Reuters) - * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - SEC FILING. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PRICING OF IPO OF 6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES BETWEEN US$4.5 AND US$5.5 PER SHARE. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PLAN TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET, OR...
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of CALB Rises To 5.22% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF CALB INCREASED TO 5.22% ON NOV 18 FROM 2.98% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
BRIEF-Shotspotter Enters Into Fifth Amendment To Credit Agreement With Umpqua
* SHOTSPOTTER - ON NOV 22, CO ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH UMPQUA WHICH AMENDS TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED SEPT 27, 2018. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM NOVEMBER 27, 2022 TO OCTOBER 15, 2024. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT INCREASES THE...
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys
(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
BRIEF-Imdex Says Boart Longyear Was Unsuccessful In Application To Extend Stay Of Some Orders
* ON NOV 21, BOART LONGYEAR WAS UNSUCCESSFUL IN ITS APPLICATION TO EXTEND THE STAY OF CERTAIN ORDERS. * ORDERS RESTRAIN GLOBALTECH, BOART LONGYEAR FROM MAKING, HIRING, SELLING, IMPORTING, EXPORTING CURRENT INFRINGING TRUCORE UPIX TOOLS. * GLOBALTECH AND BOART LONGYEAR HAVE 90 DAYS TO COLLECT FROM THEIR CUSTOMERS OR ANY...
BRIEF-Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement
* SILVER VIPER MINERALS ANNOUNCES $2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT. * SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP - TO UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM SALE OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.20 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
BRIEF-Schroders PLC's Long Position In H-Shares Of Shandong Gold Mining Falls To 15.93% - HKEX Filing
* SCHRODERS PLC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF SHANDONG GOLD MINING REDUCED TO 15.93% ON NOV 22 FROM 16.05% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway, Entree Resources
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway and Entree Resources, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$73 from C$75 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$67 from C$69 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$68 from C$70 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$71 from C$69 * Bonterra Resources Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.3 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Diversified Royalty Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$4 from C$3.50 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 * Pluribus Technologies Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$3.75 from C$5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings, George Weston
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds comments, updates prices through out) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among major Wall Street indexes on Wednesday, as growth stocks rose after a mixed bag of economic data led to a drop in Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sony to expand Chinese game incubator in Microsoft head-to-head
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp said it plans to expand a programme to identify and incubate Chinese-made games, in a race with Microsoft Corp to tap China's gaming market. The programme will invest more than 1 million yuan ($140,080) in each game it enrols, and will...
UPDATE 2-Bank regulators tell Citigroup to take urgent action to fix resolution plan
(Adds share price fall, analyst comment, other bank results) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified a shortcoming in Citigroup Inc’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy. Banking regulators...
How low are diesel inventories crushing the US and EU economies? | Kalkine Media
The United States is facing increasing recession fears as the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank stays bullish in combating high inflation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects low inventories of distillate fuels, primarily consumed as diesel fuel and heating oil, will lead to high prices through early 2023. Watch out this video for more.
Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices bounced above the key $1,750 level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.49 per ounce by 0520 GMT. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,755.00. High interest rates...
LIVE MARKETS-Europe seen cautious on Thanksgiving
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . EUROPE SEEN CAUTIOUS ON THANKSGIVING (0750) European shares seen opening flat amid a surge in COVID cases rising in China, while trading volumes are expected to be light with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains at the open l Mesoblast, PolyNovo and Qantas in news
Australian shares have risen to their highest level in five months, led by sharp gains across mining and energy stocks, as investors shrugged off China's renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. The ASX 200 index had gained 0.8 per cent to 7,230 points, by 10:35am AEDT on Wednesday. Shares of Qantas jumped 5.1 per cent to $6.17.
Here's why Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) shares close in green today?
Galileo informed today (23 November) that drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel find has returned rhodium samples. On the back of the news, the company's shares closed at AU$1.10 each, up 5.26% today. This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.03% up at 17,379.50 points. Shares of ASX-listed Galileo Mining...
