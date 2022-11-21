Read full article on original website
Foxconn apologises for pay-related error at China iPhone plant after worker unrest
TAIPEI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Foxconn said on Thursday a pay-related "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a COVID-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest. Men smashed surveillance cameras and clashed with security personnel as hundreds of workers protested...
Kalkine: Why has ASIC sued Australian fintech over crypto asset based products?
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against fintech company Block Earner, alleging it provided unlicensed financial services concerning its crypto-asset-based products and operated an unregistered managed investment scheme. Watch this video for more.
China’s 26-storey pig skyscraper ready to produce 1 million pigs a year
On the southern outskirts of Ezhou, a city in central China’s Hubei province, a giant apartment-style building overlooks the main road. But it is not for office workers or families. At 26 storeys it is by far the biggest single-building pig farm in the world, with a capacity to slaughter 1.2 million pigs a year.
BRIEF-Visa Inc Announces Volume And Transaction Data For Oct And Nov 1-21, 2022
* VISA INC - ON NOVEMBER 23, 2022, VISA ANNOUNCED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA FOR OCTOBER AND FROM NOVEMBER 1-21 ("NOVEMBER"), 2022. * VISA INC- RUSSIA-RELATED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR RESULTS FROM APRIL 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022. * VISA INC - NOVEMBER U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME...
BRIEF-Schroders PLC's Long Position In H-Shares Of Shandong Gold Mining Falls To 15.93% - HKEX Filing
* SCHRODERS PLC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF SHANDONG GOLD MINING REDUCED TO 15.93% ON NOV 22 FROM 16.05% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Zijin Mining Falls To 4.76% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ZIJIN MINING REDUCED TO 4.76% ON NOV 18 FROM 5.00% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
U.S. farm agency to collect data on hemp, precision farming in census
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will for the first time collect data on farmers growing hemp and using technology to guide their farming decisions in the 2022 census of agriculture, which the agency launched on Tuesday. The census, an effort to count and gather information about every...
BRIEF-Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Files For IPO - SEC Filing
Nov 23 (Reuters) - * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - SEC FILING. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PRICING OF IPO OF 6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES BETWEEN US$4.5 AND US$5.5 PER SHARE. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PLAN TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET, OR...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, November 25
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Brazilian central bank is set to report that the country's current account deficit came at $4.9 billion in October, compared to a deficit of $5.678 billion in the prior month. Foreign direct investment in October likely reached $6.5 billion, compared to $9.185 billion reported in September. The Bank of Mexico is set to report a current account deficit of $5.5 million in the third quarter, compared to a deficit of $7.4 million reported in the previous quarter. Mexico's INEGI statistics agency is scheduled to report that the country's economy grew 1.0% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period. In annual terms, in the third quarter, Mexico's economy likely expanded 4.1% compared to a year earlier. Colombia's seven-member central bank board will hold its monthly meeting, but will not vote on the benchmark interest rate. (U.S. markets are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving) (Compiled by Ananya Roy in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Kalkine : How is the Toronto market riding the global wave to notch a 3 month high? | Kalkine Media
Toronto market rides the global wave to notch a 3-month high. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 242.88 points, or 1.2%, at 20,220.01, its highest closing level since Aug'18.
How low are diesel inventories crushing the US and EU economies? | Kalkine Media
The United States is facing increasing recession fears as the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank stays bullish in combating high inflation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects low inventories of distillate fuels, primarily consumed as diesel fuel and heating oil, will lead to high prices through early 2023. Watch out this video for more.
By Sarah McFarlane and Clara Denina LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil. September 21, 2018 09:41 AM AEST |. September 13, 2018 08:04 AM AEST |
How are PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) shares faring post A$30M equity raise?
PolyNovo completed raising AU$30 million through an institutional placement today. Meanwhile, the company’s shares were trading 8.612% lower on ASX at 12:51 PM AEDT today. Today, the medical device developer PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) announced that it had received commitments to subscribe to new fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to an institutional placement of AU$30 million.
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape
Jindalee (ASX:JRL) shares welcome outstanding lithium intercepts from McDermitt
Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) has received significant lithium intercepts from six holes, part of its recently completed 21-hole drilling at McDermitt. The drilling campaign is designed to infill and extend the Mineral Resource Estimate of the project. Based on the mineralised intercepts in hole ID: MDD025 (182.2m @ 1197 ppm Li...
What is Harvey Norman’s (ASX:HVN) expansion plan for Malaysia?
Harvey Norman plans to open additional 52 stores in Malaysia by the end of 2028. The company reported 44.5% increase in aggregated sales revenue in the Malaysian market during the period 1 July 2022 to 31 October 2022. Shares of Harvey Norman were buzzing in the red territory since Thursday...
Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices bounced above the key $1,750 level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.49 per ounce by 0520 GMT. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,755.00. High interest rates...
Does Tether (USDT) stablecoin pay interest? | Kalkine Media
Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) are not typical cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as the latter is a speculative asset that proponents can buy and sell to book capital gains given the price at the time of liquidating the asset is higher than the purchase price. In 2022, cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, booked heavy losses due to poor investor sentiment and falling prices.
How are Propsect’s (ASX:PSC) shares faring post AGM update?
Prospect’s shares closed 25.93% higher at AU$0.17 apiece on annual general meeting update. Mark Wheatley, the non-executive chairman of Prospect, said that the Arcadia Lithium Project is positioned for growth. Shares of Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) had gained on ASX on Wednesday (23 November 2022) as the company has...
