The Brazilian central bank is set to report that the country's current account deficit came at $4.9 billion in October, compared to a deficit of $5.678 billion in the prior month. Foreign direct investment in October likely reached $6.5 billion, compared to $9.185 billion reported in September. The Bank of Mexico is set to report a current account deficit of $5.5 million in the third quarter, compared to a deficit of $7.4 million reported in the previous quarter. Mexico's INEGI statistics agency is scheduled to report that the country's economy grew 1.0% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period. In annual terms, in the third quarter, Mexico's economy likely expanded 4.1% compared to a year earlier. Colombia's seven-member central bank board will hold its monthly meeting, but will not vote on the benchmark interest rate. (U.S. markets are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving)

1 DAY AGO