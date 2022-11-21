ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Submissions open for MDOT holiday message signs

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJn0P_0jIpJZiZ00

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Mississippians can now submit holiday messages for a chance to see them on the big screen, the state department of transportation’s digital message signs.

The last day to submit your messages is Wednesday, Nov. 30.

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

“Driver safety is MDOT’s top priority,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “The digital messaging signs that you see along Mississippi highways are such a useful tool to help spread MDOT’s message and remind drivers of the importance of safe driving along with some helpful tips.”

Traffic safety messages appear on DMS boards along highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. These 12 days of messages will revolve around Christmas-themed movies, songs and characters. Although any local emergency messages and traffic updates will automatically override scheduled messages already on the DMS boards.

The winning messages will be displayed starting Wednesday, Dec. 14 and drivers will see a new holiday themed safety message each day with the final one posted on Christmas Day.

There is no limit to the number of messages you can submit, but below are some guidelines to remember:

  • The message must relate to traffic safety.
  • Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.
  • Emojis, hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

Some of MDOT’s favorite holiday messages from 2021 include:

  • JINGLE BELL ROCK A SEAT BELT
  • SLOW SLEIGH? JINGLE TO THE RIGHT LANE

Submissions can be made on the department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Law enforcement steps up road, highway patrols for Thanksgiving

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you think you’ve been seeing more law enforcement on the road, you’re right. The Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period started at 6 o’clock this morning. The Highway Patrol, local police departments, and Sheriff’s offices are stepping up patrols on the roads and highways....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

More than half of crashes last holiday season occurred due to tire-related issues: reports

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported 4,585 crashes during Thanksgiving week last year. This year, FLHSMV launched the Safe Holiday Travel campaign to ensure the safety of all road users this holiday season. According to the department, millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel the state’s […]
FLORIDA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi company fires 2,700 workers by email, text

A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs Monday, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, United...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Thanksgiving meals distributed throughout north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteers made hundreds of Thanksgiving meals at Harrisburg Church to distribute across northeast Mississippi. Members of Christians on the Move to Evangelize worked with volunteers and other churches to box the meals and distribute them. Meals were distributed to county jails, shelters and more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
DESTIN, FL
hottytoddy.com

Mississippi’s Brain Drain

Freshman Public Policy Leadership students sit in rolling chairs wiping their crusted eyes as they nervously await their first college class. Speedily walking into class, Dr. Jody Holland starts their day, and the rest of their four years, with a simple line: Welcome to college. Holland is a Public Policy...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Waste company to Mississippi residents: Trash dumpsters not meant to be used as shelters

As weather conditions become colder, Waste Management reminds the community that waste containers should not be used as shelter. “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi governor ends Jackson water crisis State of Emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he issued an executive order to end the State of Emergency due to the City of Jackson’s water crisis. The State of Emergency ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The governor initially issued the emergency in late August after multiple issues at […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG

Severe storms possible this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A more unsettled weather pattern lies ahead for the Gulf Coast which could include a chance for isolated strong and severe storms. The threat for storms will come Saturday evening into late Saturday night. A cluster of storms will slide from west to east out of South Central Mississippi through Northwest Florida. THe chance for severe weather will increase after 10 pm and continue though Sunday morning.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Inflation impacts Alabama food banks this Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many are preparing for their Thanksgiving feast, inflation has made it hard for some Alabamians to put a turkey or much else on the table. Some food banks in the area are still making the holiday special for those in need. The Montgomery Area Food Bank serves 35 counties and […]
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Timeline, history of United Furniture in north Mississippi

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – United Furniture has been part of north Mississippi for nearly 40 years, first as Comfort Furniture and in 2000, merging with Parkhill Furniture, and United Chair to create United Furniture. By December 2008, United Furniture received the exclusive licensing agreement as the U.S. manufacturer of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Mississippi

Land is the ultimate recession and inflation-proof investment. Buying a piece of land is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think about making an investment. It is deemed a safe choice because it is in limited supply and prices continue to rise as the year passes. Our world has around 36.8 billion acres of habitable land, with a major portion owned by a few affluent groups.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
BILOXI, MS
wessonnews.com

Take advantage of 'safe zone' and stock the freezer

In a couple of days, we'll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it's the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which flies by at warp speed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

65K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy