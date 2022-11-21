Submissions open for MDOT holiday message signs

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Mississippians can now submit holiday messages for a chance to see them on the big screen, the state department of transportation’s digital message signs.

The last day to submit your messages is Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“Driver safety is MDOT’s top priority,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “The digital messaging signs that you see along Mississippi highways are such a useful tool to help spread MDOT’s message and remind drivers of the importance of safe driving along with some helpful tips.”

Traffic safety messages appear on DMS boards along highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. These 12 days of messages will revolve around Christmas-themed movies, songs and characters. Although any local emergency messages and traffic updates will automatically override scheduled messages already on the DMS boards.

The winning messages will be displayed starting Wednesday, Dec. 14 and drivers will see a new holiday themed safety message each day with the final one posted on Christmas Day.

There is no limit to the number of messages you can submit, but below are some guidelines to remember:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.

Emojis, hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

Some of MDOT’s favorite holiday messages from 2021 include:

JINGLE BELL ROCK A SEAT BELT

SLOW SLEIGH? JINGLE TO THE RIGHT LANE

Submissions can be made on the department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

