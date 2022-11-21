Read full article on original website
Foxconn apologises for pay-related error at China iPhone plant after worker unrest
TAIPEI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Foxconn said on Thursday a pay-related "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a COVID-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest. Men smashed surveillance cameras and clashed with security personnel as hundreds of workers protested...
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sony to expand Chinese game incubator in Microsoft head-to-head
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp said it plans to expand a programme to identify and incubate Chinese-made games, in a race with Microsoft Corp to tap China's gaming market. The programme will invest more than 1 million yuan ($140,080) in each game it enrols, and will...
BRIEF-Visa Inc Announces Volume And Transaction Data For Oct And Nov 1-21, 2022
* VISA INC - ON NOVEMBER 23, 2022, VISA ANNOUNCED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA FOR OCTOBER AND FROM NOVEMBER 1-21 ("NOVEMBER"), 2022. * VISA INC- RUSSIA-RELATED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR RESULTS FROM APRIL 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022. * VISA INC - NOVEMBER U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME...
China’s 26-storey pig skyscraper ready to produce 1 million pigs a year
On the southern outskirts of Ezhou, a city in central China’s Hubei province, a giant apartment-style building overlooks the main road. But it is not for office workers or families. At 26 storeys it is by far the biggest single-building pig farm in the world, with a capacity to slaughter 1.2 million pigs a year.
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
UPDATE 1-Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative
(Changes sourcing, recasts to lead with Binance statement) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is...
BRIEF-Schroders PLC's Long Position In H-Shares Of Shandong Gold Mining Falls To 15.93% - HKEX Filing
* SCHRODERS PLC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF SHANDONG GOLD MINING REDUCED TO 15.93% ON NOV 22 FROM 16.05% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Kalkine: Why has ASIC sued Australian fintech over crypto asset based products?
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against fintech company Block Earner, alleging it provided unlicensed financial services concerning its crypto-asset-based products and operated an unregistered managed investment scheme. Watch this video for more.
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Zijin Mining Falls To 4.76% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ZIJIN MINING REDUCED TO 4.76% ON NOV 18 FROM 5.00% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
What is Harvey Norman’s (ASX:HVN) expansion plan for Malaysia?
Harvey Norman plans to open additional 52 stores in Malaysia by the end of 2028. The company reported 44.5% increase in aggregated sales revenue in the Malaysian market during the period 1 July 2022 to 31 October 2022. Shares of Harvey Norman were buzzing in the red territory since Thursday...
How are PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) shares faring post A$30M equity raise?
PolyNovo completed raising AU$30 million through an institutional placement today. Meanwhile, the company’s shares were trading 8.612% lower on ASX at 12:51 PM AEDT today. Today, the medical device developer PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) announced that it had received commitments to subscribe to new fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to an institutional placement of AU$30 million.
Jindalee (ASX:JRL) shares welcome outstanding lithium intercepts from McDermitt
Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) has received significant lithium intercepts from six holes, part of its recently completed 21-hole drilling at McDermitt. The drilling campaign is designed to infill and extend the Mineral Resource Estimate of the project. Based on the mineralised intercepts in hole ID: MDD025 (182.2m @ 1197 ppm Li...
US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds comments, updates prices through out) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among major Wall Street indexes on Wednesday, as growth stocks rose after a mixed bag of economic data led to a drop in Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices bounced above the key $1,750 level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.49 per ounce by 0520 GMT. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,755.00. High interest rates...
UPDATE 1-Japan govt preparing for PM Kishida visit to U.S. - Kyodo
TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has started preparations for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing several unnamed government sources. The visit to Washington may take place in early January, with...
How are Propsect’s (ASX:PSC) shares faring post AGM update?
Prospect’s shares closed 25.93% higher at AU$0.17 apiece on annual general meeting update. Mark Wheatley, the non-executive chairman of Prospect, said that the Arcadia Lithium Project is positioned for growth. Shares of Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) had gained on ASX on Wednesday (23 November 2022) as the company has...
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains at the open l Mesoblast, PolyNovo and Qantas in news
Australian shares have risen to their highest level in five months, led by sharp gains across mining and energy stocks, as investors shrugged off China's renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. The ASX 200 index had gained 0.8 per cent to 7,230 points, by 10:35am AEDT on Wednesday. Shares of Qantas jumped 5.1 per cent to $6.17.
Retired Catholic Cardinal, 90, Convicted in Hong Kong Over Pro-Democracy Protests
ROME—A Hong Kong court has convicted 90-year-old retired Cardinal Joseph Zen as part of its continued crackdown on dissent.Zen was arrested under a new national security law last May as he tried to board a flight to Germany along with several other prominent activists, including pop singer Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung. The cardinal was found guilty Friday of failing to register a fund supporting pro-democracy protesters. He has been fined around $500 but spared jail time.The case has drawn global attention because it is the first time evidence was gathered using China’s controversial national security...
3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years
Stick with the most successful multi-state operators for long-term investments.
BRIEF-Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Files For IPO - SEC Filing
Nov 23 (Reuters) - * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - SEC FILING. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PRICING OF IPO OF 6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES BETWEEN US$4.5 AND US$5.5 PER SHARE. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PLAN TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET, OR...
