ROME—A Hong Kong court has convicted 90-year-old retired Cardinal Joseph Zen as part of its continued crackdown on dissent.Zen was arrested under a new national security law last May as he tried to board a flight to Germany along with several other prominent activists, including pop singer Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung. The cardinal was found guilty Friday of failing to register a fund supporting pro-democracy protesters. He has been fined around $500 but spared jail time.The case has drawn global attention because it is the first time evidence was gathered using China’s controversial national security...

32 MINUTES AGO